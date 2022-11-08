 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ORA Trails to host pancake breakfast

  • 0

The Outdoor Recreation Alliance, ORA Trails, is hosting its first Outdoor Recreation Pancake Breakfast at Myrick Park Center from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

A fundraiser for ORA Trails, free but with donations accepted, this family friendly event is open to everyone.

Outdoor opportunities will abound. ORA Vice President, Dr. Michael Borst will lead a 6-mile trail run.

Two different guided hikes will also be available. Laura and Travis Pernsteiner, who recently completed a 175-mile hike of the Collegiate Peak Loop in Colorado, will lead a 5.5- mile challenging hike at 9 am. Dr. Heidi Werner will lead a moderate 3.5-mile hike at 8:30 a.m. There also will be a 1-mile flat walk marked in the marsh

Local cycling legend and NICA coach, Eddie Hale, will lead a 12-mile group mountain bike ride at 8 a.m.

People are also reading…

The breakfast will include pancakes, pastries, orange juice and more. Wonderstate Coffee is sponsoring the event and will be on-site brewing fresh coffee. Embark Maple Syrup is donating their flavored individual syrup packets to every attendee. Park Bank is sponsoring all of the food.

All events will start and end at Myrick Park, allowing participants to enjoy socializing, camaraderie and breakfast before or after they #getoutside. ORA Trails will have multiple project boards, sharing its 2022 accomplishments inside the Myric Center. ORA staff and board members will be serving, as will the parents and student athletes from the La Crosse Area Mountain Bike Team, an ORA program.

Lounging around the hotel is nice, but have you considered biking around? Yair Ben-Dor has more.

As the world warms and extreme weather events mount, governments and corporations have been called on to address climate change. The planet's temperature has already risen by about 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) and the effects will only get worse with every additional tenth of a degree of warming, scientists warn. Scientists and officials agree that it's important to not make matters worse by burning even more fossil fuels — coal, oil and natural gas — that emit heat-trapping gases into the air. It's hoped that cleaner alternatives — such as solar and wind energy — will replace much of that demand. As costs of renewables plummet, more and more energy is being produced in sustainable ways, although the total amount of energy produced globally has also gone up. Newer technologies like green hydrogen, which uses renewable energy sources to make hydrogen to use for energy, and carbon capture, which sucks carbon dioxide out of the air, are being explored but still come with a heavy price tag and are untested on a large scale. Methane, a greenhouse gas that is about 25 times more effective at trapping heat than carbon dioxide but only lasts in the atmosphere for about a dozen years, will also have to be greatly reduced. Countries have vowed to plug methane leaks from oil wells and gas pipelines which would have immediate benefits for curbing warming, scientists say. Elizabeth Robinson, the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment's director, pointed to stopping deforestation and tweaking diets as solutions. Using land for agriculture, especially for livestock which also requires vast amounts of land for grazing, means forests need to be cleared and more greenhouse gases are emitted into the air. Robinson also pointed to use more what's termed 'active transport,' such as biking. "These are activities that can lead to reduce climate change and make us healthier at the same time," she said.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriages

The following people have applied for marriage licences in La Crosse County:

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Family in India comes home to find rampaging leopard in their home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News