ORA Trails to host pancake breakfast

The Outdoor Recreation Alliance, ORA Trails, is hosting its first Outdoor Recreation Pancake Breakfast at Myrick Park Center from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

A fundraiser for ORA Trails, free but with donations accepted, this family friendly event is open to everyone.

Outdoor opportunities will abound. ORA Vice President, Dr. Michael Borst will lead a 6-mile trail run.

Two different guided hikes will also be available. Laura and Travis Pernsteiner, who recently completed a 175-mile hike of the Collegiate Peak Loop in Colorado, will lead a 5.5- mile challenging hike at 9 am. Dr. Heidi Werner will lead a moderate 3.5-mile hike at 8:30 a.m. There also will be a 1-mile flat walk marked in the marsh

Local cycling legend and NICA coach, Eddie Hale, will lead a 12-mile group mountain bike ride at 8 a.m.

The breakfast will include pancakes, pastries, orange juice and more. Wonderstate Coffee is sponsoring the event and will be on-site brewing fresh coffee. Embark Maple Syrup is donating their flavored individual syrup packets to every attendee. Park Bank is sponsoring all of the food.

All events will start and end at Myrick Park, allowing participants to enjoy socializing, camaraderie and breakfast before or after they #getoutside. ORA Trails will have multiple project boards, sharing its 2022 accomplishments inside the Myric Center. ORA staff and board members will be serving, as will the parents and student athletes from the La Crosse Area Mountain Bike Team, an ORA program.