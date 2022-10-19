ORA Trails vice president to run developing Bluffland Traverse to raise awareness

The Bluffland Traverse is a point to point route running from the northern end to the southern end of La Crosse County, following the Mississippi River and the bluffs that overlook it.

The identified route is a hiking route that utilizes a combination of road, gravel bike path, shared use trail, and other single track trail on public property to connect the county and its various communities. This route was identified in the Bluffland Plan as a desired goal, by the Bluffland Coalition.

The full Bluffland Plan can be viewed here:

To raise awareness of this route, Michael Borst, local runner, doctor of physical therapy, and ORA vice president will complete the full route Nov. 5. You can follow along by checking out the ORA Facebook Page, including a live tracker and aid station information if you’d like to cheer him on.

The general public is welcome to come out and join along the route to cheer, share some miles, or just learn more about the route. Additional information can be found here: at www.oratrails.org/trails/bluffland-traverse.