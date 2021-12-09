Oral antivirals could be "game changers" in COVID treatment

Mayo Clinic infectious disease experts are encouraged by studies of the new oral antiviral drugs for COVID-19 treatment, pills which could have the potential to substantially reduce risk of death or hospitalization.

Dr. Andrew Badley and Dr. Raymund Razonable of Mayo Clinic this week hosted a virtual discussion of current and emerging COVID treatments, with drugmaker Merck's antiviral pill molnupiravir and Pfizer's version, paxlovid, showing promise but not yet approved for emergency use.

Data has found risk of hospitalization or death from COVID falls by 30% when molnupiravir is taken within five days of symptom onset, and the FDA's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee last month voted 13 to 10 to recommend emergency use authorization. Additional FDA and CDC authorization is needed before the pill could be put in use, and concerns include the relatively low efficacy rate, potential adverse effects on pregnancy and the possibility of causing the virus to mutate.

If ultimately given EUA, molnupiravir would not be likely be recommended for use by pregnant women as it was found to cause birth defects, reduced fetal body weight, or to destroy embryos in lab rats given very high doses. The drug would be reserved for adults with mild to moderates symptoms with a high risk of severe COVID infection.

Because molnupiravir hyper-mutates the virus, producing errors halting its ability to reproduce and spread, it could potentially mutate the virus to a point at which treatments and vaccination is less effective.

Paxlovid, which is partnered with a booster pill, has not yet been reviewed but purports higher efficacy than molnupiravir. Paxlovid works by blocking the protease so new viral particles can't be produced. Protease inhibitors have also been used to treat HIV.

"It is in my opinion a very remarkable drug in that it took advantage of the past several decades of enhanced understanding in molecular simulation and crystallization, which allows us to understand protein structure," said Badley, chair of Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 Task Force.

Pfizer’s trial showed paxlovid to offer an 89% reduction in risk of hospitalization or death when taken within three days of developing symptoms, on par with the efficacy of monoclonal antibody treatment. While highly effective, monoclonal antibody treatments are more expensive to produce and administer, as they are given intravenously.

If treatment emergent drug resistance proves to be a non-issue and EUA is given, oral antivirals could be "game changing differentiators," says Badley, both cheaper and easier to to disperse in underserved and rural areas than "logistically challenging" monoclonal antibody infusions. Infusions generally take around 2.5 hours and are done in an outpatient clinical setting.

The newly emerging omicron variant at present appears to be more infectious than the dominating delta strain, but possibly also less severe. It is not yet known how effective vaccination or monoclonal antibody treatments will be against omicron, but Razonable, infectious disease specialist at Mayo in Rochester, says vaccination, coupled with a booster shot, is still the best protection against any variant.

Badley notes that while efficacy of vaccination or monoclonal antibodies might be reduced it won't be eliminated.

"We really have more questions than answers in this space but protection is not an all or nothing event...This is very much a glass half full scenario," Badley says.

Because the oral antiviral pills -- unlike the vaccine and monoclonal antibodies -- do not target the spike protein, they may be just as effective against omicron and other variants.

"They could change the trajectory of the pandemic," Badley says.

Until EUA is given for molnupiravir or paxlovid, monoclonal antibodies and remdesivir remain the primary treatments. Mayo's COVID-19 Outpatient Therapy Center currently provides the casirivimab and imdevimab monoclonal antibody combo to individuals who have mild or moderate symptoms and high risk of disease progression and hospitalization. Remdesivir is reserved for coronavirus patients who have been discharged from the hospital setting.

Vaccination, masking, distancing, and being tested if symptomatic remain crucial in preventing viral infection and spread, Badley and Razonable stress.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.