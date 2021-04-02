Orders being accepted for Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary geranium sale

Orders are now being taken for the 41st Annual Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary Geranium Sale, funds from which will go towards nursing scholarships at Viterbo University and Western Technical College.

Since its inception, the sale has helped provide $325,000 in scholarships.

Through April 21, orders may be placed at https://fhauxiliaryflowers.square.site/ for assorted style and color potted geraniums, patio pots and hanging baskets ranging in cost from $5 to $35. Tree geraniums are available for $55.

Payment by MasterCard, Visa and Discover is required upon order, and plants will be available for pickup from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 28 and 29 at the garage at 11th and Ferry Streets.

All sales are final, with no refunds or exchanges. A limited supply of plants will be available for purchase during pick up hours.

Persons unable to make a purchase online can call Pat Briggeman of Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary at 507-895-4084 or 515-401-2350.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

