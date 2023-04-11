Online orders are now being accepted for the 43rd annual Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary Geranium Sale.

Potted geraniums, patio pots, hanging baskets and Hibiscus plants are available, with proceeds going toward nursing scholarships at Viterbo University and Western Technical College.

Online orders can be placed through April 26 at https://fhauxiliaryflowers.square.site/. Prepayment by credit card is required. Those unable to place an order online can call 507-895-4084. Plants can be picked up 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 3 or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4 at the garage located at 11th and Ferry streets in La Crosse.

A limited supply of plants may be available for sale on location during the curbside pickup dates. All sales are final, with no refunds or exchanges.

Potted Geraniums: 4.5 inches, $5.50

Hanging Basket $26.50 geraniums only, $42 Calliope geranium with mixed flowers

Patio Pot, $26.50 geraniums only, $42 Calliope geraniums with mixed flowers

Hibiscus Plant, $55