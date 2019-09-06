The Riverland Chapter of the American Guild of Organists is sponsoring workshops and a concert featuring Michael Burkhardt.
Burkhardt will present two workshops on Saturday, Oct. 5, at English Lutheran Church, 1519 King St. These workshops are designed to educate and inspire clergy and church musicians to enliven worship through liturgy and song, lead today’s world hymns, and actively include children and youth in worship. A catered lunch will be served.
After the workshops, Burkhardt will rehearse with a group of singers to prepare for an organ recital and hymn sing, which will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 612 Division St.
For more information or to register, email ago.riverland.wi@gmail.com, or call Louise Temte at 608-385-4803. The registration deadline is Sept. 17.
