{{featured_button_text}}

The Riverland Chapter of the American Guild of Organists is sponsoring  workshops and a concert featuring Michael Burkhardt.

Burkhardt will present two workshops on Saturday, Oct. 5, at English Lutheran Church, 1519 King St. These workshops are designed to educate and inspire clergy and church musicians to enliven worship through liturgy and song, lead today’s world hymns, and actively include children and youth in worship. A catered lunch will be served.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

After the workshops, Burkhardt will rehearse with a group of singers to prepare for an organ recital and hymn sing, which will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 612 Division St.

For more information or to register, email ago.riverland.wi@gmail.com, or call Louise Temte at 608-385-4803. The registration deadline is Sept. 17.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.