Organic farmers innovate, make strides during pandemic

Bree and Eric want to share the wonder of the land with others, throughout the seasons, whether it is in person, virtual, or through finding their products on a store shelf.

Making the best of shutdowns

Pre-COVID, B&E’s trees offered and participated in over 100 events each year. COVID shut everything down across the region and country just a week before their annual open house.

They took their forest and went virtual, connecting with others by creating unique online events, such as letting fans sponsor and name maple trees to help support the organic farm.

Walking through the forest, one can see old maple pail lids upcycled to become whimsical name tags, as part of an effort to bring the community to the woods with online events for now.

Bree and Eric look forward to things opening up again. Bree says, “I miss sharing this place with others. … It’s a little sad to not have people here to the extent that we used to. Seeing the names ... makes me feel a little better!”

Eric and Bree have also used this “Safer at Home” time to hunker down and do some product development, creating their new product line, Embark Adventure Packs.