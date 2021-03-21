Organic farmers innovate, make strides during pandemic

Down the road from the headquarters of Organic Valley in Cashton, a newlywed couple are living and working off the grid and loving it.
Bree Breckel’s commute consists of hiking down a forested hill, through a valley, and back up another forested hill. She’s sporting a fanny pack, maple tapping tubes, snowsuit and gaiters, and a bright smile.
Her husband, Eric Weninger, pulls up on his fat tire bike with matching gaiters, a huge smile, maple pails, drill and other mapley tools cleverly mounted on his adventure/work bike, which has been all over Wisconsin and the Upper Midwest and has seen everything from river rafting to the deserts of Canyonlands National Park.
On another side of the land, their tiny house awaits the next stage of construction. They have been living in an uninsulated hunting cabin for the last five years.
“We don’t recommend it!” they advise, laughing. “We have a good wood burning stove though!”
We walk through the snowy forest. Clouds coast by and sunlight passes through waking maples as we talk about the tapping process, products, history, forest education, and adventure.
Weninger recalls, “In 2011 we started B&E’s Trees, to create a livelihood from our love of playing outside. Prior to starting the farm, Bree had tapped the one maple in her backyard when she lived in La Crosse. We bought our farm in October 2011 and had until that spring to set up a professional maple operation and learn the ropes.
“We got a lot of guidance and advice from the local maple community, but much of it was up to our own trial and error!”
The result has been delicious and has caught the attention of many foodies and adventurers. They now offer 2 Year Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup.
“We began bourbon barreling in 2013 in collaboration with Central Waters Brewing Co. We wanted to create new spaces for maple beyond breakfast, and, with a focus on flavor and experience, have helped bring maple into the culinary and cocktail world.”
Their organic maple syrup can be found in over 100 stores to date, with plans to expand both products and locations. The small team is built of family and friends who all wear many hats and pitch in in every aspect of the business.
Bree’s sister Larkin directs marketing and outreach; Larkin’s husband Dan leads production, flavor development and media direction. Their friend Shereen helps get syrup out the door, and Bree’s Dad loves tapping trees on the less-steep slopes and has over 20 years of experience working with elderberries.
They are also grateful to the myriad of friends and family members who have helped in innumerable ways over the years. With a passion for fun, adventure, land stewardship and sustainability, the pair also offers foraging, camping, cooking, and other classes and events.
Bree and Eric want to share the wonder of the land with others, throughout the seasons, whether it is in person, virtual, or through finding their products on a store shelf.
Making the best of shutdowns
Pre-COVID, B&E’s trees offered and participated in over 100 events each year. COVID shut everything down across the region and country just a week before their annual open house.
They took their forest and went virtual, connecting with others by creating unique online events, such as letting fans sponsor and name maple trees to help support the organic farm.
Walking through the forest, one can see old maple pail lids upcycled to become whimsical name tags, as part of an effort to bring the community to the woods with online events for now.
Bree and Eric look forward to things opening up again. Bree says, “I miss sharing this place with others. … It’s a little sad to not have people here to the extent that we used to. Seeing the names ... makes me feel a little better!”
Eric and Bree have also used this “Safer at Home” time to hunker down and do some product development, creating their new product line, Embark Adventure Packs.
Embark is a proprietary combination of organic, clean and simple ingredients, and will launch with three flavors: salted coffee maple, salted maple and elderberry maple.
Embark combines innovation, tradition and science, appealing to athletes, explorers and anyone looking for a natural, portable and delicious energy boost that’s ready to use, hydrating and full of beneficial nutrients and minerals.
“Leveraging our bourbon barreling experience, we set up a panel of professional chefs, foodies, brewers and culinary adventurers to help guide us as we discovered what makes a truly outstanding flavor profile.” In the process they’ve discovered that their product is also great for cocktails, mocktails, culinary recipes and even as an ice cream or oatmeal topper.
Energy sports background
Eric is a fun-seeking multi sport adventure athlete. Years ago, he began filling little squirt bottles with the mix to give him easily accessible boosts of long lasting energy while competing in endurance sports.
The lower glycemic value of maple syrup as opposed to maltodextrin gave him just the right even, long lasting energy boost he needed, without the spike and crash or the off-putting tastes and effects of artificial energy products. Along with the flavor development, Eric reached out to his athletic community for performance testing and has been getting great reviews. “People are loving it!”
Bree and Eric say, “We have been developing Embark for nearly a year, and hope to have it available by Memorial Day, but we need a little boost from our community to make it to the finish line.
“We’re launching a Kickstarter campaign March 11 to April 9 to raise funds for upfront production costs to get Embark on shelves and in e-commerce carts. These costs include packaging, equipment upgrades, and organic ingredients we don’t grow on our farm, all things that require a significant investment before we’ll be seeing income from Embark.
“We’re so excited to bring the good energy of our farm to folks who love exploring outdoors as much as we do. After this long year of being physically apart, it is a way we can share the positivity we find in our forest and make that connection to the community and the land.”
As the sun begins to set we head out for one last hike, this one to to “The Point,” a precipice capped with a boulder characteristic of the Driftless. Eric rides his fat tire bike right to the edge, highlighting the incredible view and drop of the valley below.
The adventurous couple share that they said their wedding vows on The Point last summer.
They can’t wait to share this special place, their knowledge, sense of fun and culinary adventure, and of course their delicious maple products with fellow adventurers who want to experience the unique outdoor beauty and bounty of the Driftless.
For more, visit www.embarkmaple.com.