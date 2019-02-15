The Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service, or MOSES, will hold its annual conference on Feb. 21-23 at the La Crosse Center, and the organizers want you to know there’s something for everyone.
There will be workshops, 60 total over six sessions, ranging from how to overwinter bees to understanding the farm bill and the state of the dairy industry. There will also be an exhibit hall with more than 175 vendors, and live music and square dancing in the evenings.
On-site registration will be available, as well as $25 tickets for Thursday night to tour the exhibit hall, screen the “Evolution of Organic” documentary, and listen to The Organic Pheromones in concert.
MOSES is a non-profit group based in Spring Valley, Wis. The conferences began as a way to share organic farming information, said Audrey Alwell, MOSES communication director.
The conference caters to experienced organic farmers as well as those looking to get into organic farming for the first time. There will be timely workshops on the state of the farm economy, knocking down barriers to organic farming, and advanced organic weed management, Alwell said.
“Farmers from all walks are starting to look into organics as a means to shore up their profits,” Alwell said. “That’s the most interesting thing about this conference. Organic farmers want other organic farmers to succeed.”
