Organic Valley reports record $1.2 billion in sales for 2020

The company said it was also able to keep staff increases to a minimum during the pandemic.

"We stayed steady and were able to keep pandemic layoffs to a minimum. We did see a shift in dining patterns, with more people eating at home instead of venturing out, and this reduced the demand for out-of-home food service. We had to restructure our food service sales team as a result, but we were able to find alternate in-house positions for most team members," a spokesperson said.

"Our farmers produced exceptionally high-quality products and exemplified cooperation each step of the way," said Arnie Trussoni in a statement, an Organic Valley farmer and 2020 board president.

"Employees remained steadfast in their commitment to the co-op, overcoming the challenges of remote work, homeschooling and childcare, and our essential on-site workers showed up every day to make sure we kept getting farmers' products out the door," Trussoni said. "As we reflect on what's happened in the world around us this past year, uncertainty and insecurity were common themes. But the last year for CROPP was the opposite — it was a year marked by strength and stability."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.