Organic Valley reports record $1.2 billion in sales for 2020

Organic Valley is reporting a record year of sales for 2020, saying the demand for organic dairy products grew amid the pandemic.
"With industries in chaos an conventional dairy markets forced to dump milk amid the pandemic, Organic Valley held a stable pay price for its family farms, improved financials and grew a steady demand for organic milk and dairy," a press release said.
The La Farge-based company saw $1.2 billion in sales last year, the first time in its history, it said, a growth of $48.4 million from 2019.
Organic Valley said specifically saw a consolidated sales growth of 4.5%, chalking it up to healthier eating from home and conscious shopping by people during 2020.
"Farms continue to disappear at an alarming rate while the number of animals grows steadily, producing food in systems designed without regard for the long-term, holistic benefit of people, animals and the environment," CEO Bob Kirchoff said in a press release.
"We are here to offer an alternative: an opportunity for organic family farms to thrive. Family farms care for animals, steward natural resources, produce nourishing food, strengthen rural communities and pass that care on from one generation to the next, giving all of us a better food system for tomorrow," he said.
Organic Valley said that this increase in revenue helped the company make "considerable progress in 2020 that will support a long-term future for organic family farms," by reducing debt and maintaining prices.
The company said it was also able to keep staff increases to a minimum during the pandemic.
"We stayed steady and were able to keep pandemic layoffs to a minimum. We did see a shift in dining patterns, with more people eating at home instead of venturing out, and this reduced the demand for out-of-home food service. We had to restructure our food service sales team as a result, but we were able to find alternate in-house positions for most team members," a spokesperson said.
"Our farmers produced exceptionally high-quality products and exemplified cooperation each step of the way," said Arnie Trussoni in a statement, an Organic Valley farmer and 2020 board president.
"Employees remained steadfast in their commitment to the co-op, overcoming the challenges of remote work, homeschooling and childcare, and our essential on-site workers showed up every day to make sure we kept getting farmers' products out the door," Trussoni said. "As we reflect on what's happened in the world around us this past year, uncertainty and insecurity were common themes. But the last year for CROPP was the opposite — it was a year marked by strength and stability."