Organization marks Big Brothers Big Sisters month

September is Big Brothers Big Sisters month and Big Brothers Big Sisters of 7 Rivers Region (BBBS7) is inviting the community to show its support.

“The children and youth of our community need our support and mentoring now more than ever. We have had a rough couple of years and during that time, we understand that the well-being of our children has been put at greater risk for poorer social, emotional and physical development,” said Jeanne Meyer, new executive director of BBBS7. “We need to let children know that they matter. That they are cared for and valued.”

BBBS7 is committed in helping mitigate the devastating effects COVID has had on children in our community by matching them to caring supportive adults.

“Mentoring is transformative. It allows adults to develop healthy relationships with children and act as role models, building social skills and helping children who experience adversity feel supported.” Meyer said.

Throughout September, BBBS7 will raise awareness about the importance of mentors in children’s lives.

At its core, mentoring guarantees children and youth that there is someone who cares about them and lets them know they are not alone in dealing with day-to-day challenges. Quality mentoring relationships have a powerful effect on children and youth in a variety of ways. Ultimately, it connects a child or young person to personal growth and positive social, physical and emotional development.

“We know that research time and again has shown us that mentoring can build a child’s resiliency, allowing them to maintain health and well-being in stressful situations. This resiliency is built through the consistent, intentional and personalized support that a mentor can provide to their mentee.”

Since 1969, BBBS7 has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is incredible potential. If you want to help a child reach their full potential, become a Big Brother or Big Sister today.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 3 to 6 p.m., BBBS7 is inviting the community to attend an Open House to learn more about the programs and opportunities they have to offer and to meet staff, board members, mentors and mentees.

For more information about becoming a mentor or signing your child up to be paired with a mentor or to donate to BBBS7 visit www.7riversbbbs.org.

Mentoring changes lives! Become a defender of potential today!