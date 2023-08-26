Years before becoming the executive director of New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers in La Crosse, Ann Kappauf was one of many women living in an abusive relationship without even realizing it.

While married to her high school sweetheart in the 1980s, Kappauf says she was hit, strangled, called names and more.

But she said, at the time, “I just thought I was in a crappy marriage.”

Kappauf is one of many domestic abuse survivor advocates at facilities across the region, such as the Advocacy Center of Winona and Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls, that seek to offer help for women in situations like the one in which she found herself.

Kappauf said she wrote off the actions of her then husband as the result of his alcohol abuse.

Missed signs

Kappauf wasn’t educated at the time about domestic abuse or resources available to help her get out of her harmful situation, and the dangers of her husband’s actions were not discussed with friends who may have witnessed them.

“I just didn’t see the signs back then,” she said.

Instead of being aware of the abuse, she felt personal shame and guilt about what was going on. She said she only realized it was time to get out of the situation when it seemed the abuse was about to be turned on her children.

24-hour domestic abuse crisis lines New Horizons, La Crosse: 1-888-231-0066 Advocacy Center of Winona: 507-452-4453 Family Support Center, Chippewa Falls: 1-800-400-7020

The moment she realized her children were in danger, she decided to get out of the situation even though her husband threatened to seek full custody of their children.

Ultimately, that did not happen and she ended up getting a divorce that included her having full physical custody.

It wasn’t automatic happiness leaving the relationship, as she explained that she felt grief about her marriage ending and was faced with the challenge of being solely responsible for many aspects of her and her children’s lives.

Eventually, though, she felt a weight off her shoulders as she was able to reconnect with loved ones that she felt previously isolated from in her marriage.

“I felt like I had been living out of state and finally came home,” Kappauf said.

Moment of realization

The recognition that her first marriage was abusive came years later after the situation ended, when she entered into a happy marriage and applied to be an outreach supervisor at New Horizons as she sought to try out a new job field.

As she answered interview questions for the position about why someone might remain in an abusive relationship, Kappauf realized she had been in one herself.

“It was then that it dawned on me. I had been in an abusive situation," she said. "It wasn't just a crappy marriage. My ex was abusive.”

Looking back, Kappauf couldn’t understand how she landed in a relationship like that, as she was taught from a young age that being independent was important.

She said abusive relationships have the power to knock down a person's self-esteem and make them feel on edge at all times.

Escaping danger

It's not always easy for people to get out of abusive relationships once they realize they are in danger.

Jeni Haddad, the domestic violence program director at Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls, said threats can sometimes turn into action.

"The lethality rate for someone who is attempting to leave an abusive situation is incredibly high," she said. "In the state of Wisconsin, about 70% of people who are killed in domestic relationships are killed when they're trying to leave or shortly after they've left.”

Haddad said situations escalate when the power paradigm shifts.

"Part of the reason for that is violence is really about power and control dynamics, and when someone's leaving, that abusive person is losing all power, all control,” she said.

Developing a plan

Kappauf said some victims may still have hope that the relationship can improve and go back to the way that it was at the start.

Kappauf said that other reasons for staying in a relationship include, but are not limited to, guilt, shame, relationship beliefs, financial limitations and fears of threats.

Some threats might not have anything to support them, but she said, "Your abuser puts those fears into your head and you believe them.”

Crystal Hegge, executive director of the Advocacy Center of Winona, said her organization and others like it can develop plans to help victims escape abusive relationships.

"We do a safety plan so people can work through the things they need to work through to leave," she said. "Sometimes that can take years and sometimes it can be a little quicker than that. But it really is a matter of setting up a really important safety plan."

Haddad said her organization utilizes survivor centered advocacy that aims to put the victim in charge and allows them to make decisions.

"A lot of people make the assumption that if there's violence in a relationship, you have to leave. And that's not our assumption," she said. "We are going to let you decide what you need from us. We're never going to tell you what to do.”

Haddad said the Family Support Center's role is to believe in the survivors of domestic abuse and support them.

Red flags

Sometimes it can also be hard to recognize that a relationship is abusive, as every situation looks different.

Haddad said some red flags in a relationship can include a constant cycle of the need to improve the relationship, a relationship moving too quickly, physical harm, lack of any financial control, sexual and reproduction coercion, stalking, name calling, limitations on being allowed to have a job, control over a partner's everyday actions, putting accounts under a partner's name and then not paying for them, and more.

Hegge said it's important to recognize that domestic abuse is usually a reoccurring cycle, not just a one-time argument that included a heated moment.

"When we're talking about domestic violence, it's a pattern of abuse," Hegge said.

If an outsider sees red flags within someone else's relationship, Kappauf said it's important for them to show their support for the victim and be a person they can talk to.

"Do not ever say, 'You need to leave,' or, 'I wouldn't take that,' because that all you're doing is building that wall between you and them," Kappauf said. "And you're making them turn more toward their abuser, because they're gonna feel like that's all they have in life."

Bystanders can offer information to loved ones about resources in the area for domestic abuse victims.

"Let them know that you're concerned for their safety and that what is happening is really not a healthy relationship," Kappauf said.

La Crosse options

New Horizons is one of several options in La Crosse.

New Horizons offers a 24/7 helpline that is open to both victims and those around them who may have questions about how they can help their loved ones.

The group also operates a shelter for those in immediate need of a safe place to live and that have no other options.

The shelter, which is at an undisclosed location, has five bedrooms and 18 beds, along with communal spaces. Children and adults are able to live there together.

The shelter is always staffed, and advocates are available at all times to speak with those in need of help.

New Horizons' outreach centers in La Crosse and Whitehall also offer support groups, trauma counseling services, help with navigating legal needs, assistance with safety planning, housing help and more.

New Horizons also has a focus on educating people of all ages about domestic abuse so that they can recognize red flags in their own relationships and help others who may face abusive situations.

Winona options

Veronica Carbajal Martinez, a bilingual advocate at the Advocacy Center of Winona, said the Winona organization has a similar focus on community education.

She said it lets people know there are organizations out there available to help when they are ready to receive it.

"You may see a person 10 times, 100 times before they asked for help," Carbajal Martinez said. "Not everybody is willing or ready to deal with their situation right away."

The organization also offers a 24-hour crisis line, support with finding emergency and long-term shelter, safety planning, support groups, legal advocacy and other services for Winona County residents.

The organization's staff will also accompany domestic abuse survivors to get help from others, like medical professionals, landlords, law enforcement and more.

Carbajal Martinez said the group helps connect people with culturally-appropriate resources that best fit their needs.

Chippewa Falls options

The Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls offers to Chippewa and Eau Claire county residents counseling and advocacy for all ages, legal advocacy, safety planning, 24-hour crisis hotline, community education and help with finding emergency shelter while assisting to find permanent housing.

All of the organizations offer confidential services to anybody, no matter who they are or what their backgrounds are like.

"We really want people to know that, regardless of what their identity is, that if they're a survivor of violence, that we are a place that they can come in and get some assistance and get some help," Haddad said.