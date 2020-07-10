Organizations supporting child care, addiction recovery among 2020 Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse grant recipients

WEESSN partners with small, independent child-care services, including those in Westby and Vernon counties, the latter of which is considered a child care desert, with at least three children per every one available regulated child-care slot.

In Vernon County, says WEESSN coordinator Kelly Matthews, there are about 5,200 youth under age 4 and 1,125 regulated slots.

Licensed child care is even harder to come by in the COVID-19 era, with approximately 60% of such facilities nationwide closed due to the pandemic.

According to the Center for American Progress, without adequate federal funding 4.5 million child-care slots could be eliminated, including 41,357 in Wisconsin, which equates to a 30% loss.

"We see WEESSN really as helping to stabilize child care so that for families, when they are ready and willing and able to go back to work, there is child care available," says Kelly Hook of the Wisconsin Early Childhood Association.