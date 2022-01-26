Organizations urge booster shots for nursing home residents, staff

Organizations are calling for nursing home staff -- and community members at large -- to get their COVID booster as omicron leads to wider spread infection.

The highly contagious omicron strain has caused increased breakthrough cases, and new CDC data shows a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna reduces risk of viral contraction and increases prevention of hospitalization against the variant.

With the elderly among the highest risk group for severe infection, AARP Wisconsin is pushing for a booster mandate for nursing home staff and residents, and the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) is urging all qualifying individuals to get their shots, in addition to masking and distancing, to help protect those most vulnerable.

Per the CDC, a third dose of an mRNA vaccine is 90% effective in preventing COVID hospitalization, and 82% against needing ER or urgent care. The weekly infection rate for those with two doses was 254.8 per 100,000 in December, 1.7 times higher than the rate for those with a third dose.

While COVID breakouts had dropped dramatically in nursing homes and assisted living facilities following mass vaccination, omicron has cases on the rise, with the CDC reporting for the two-week period ending Jan. 16 over 120,000 new staff infections, including 2,358 in Wisconsin. Among residents, during the same time period 79,000 new cases occurred, with 763 in Wisconsin.

In comparison to a year ago, AHCA/NCAL reported 4,361 new cases among nursing home residents the week of Dec. 19, 2021, which rose to 32,061 the week of Jan. 9, 2022. Staff rates rose from 5,919 to 57,243, respectively, as of the same dates.

"The COVID-19 virus has demonstrated repeatedly that it is very dynamic. The rapid spread of the omicron variant over the past weeks poses a significant risk for residents and staff of nursing homes who have not been boosted. For their sake, we must act now and make the delivery of booster shots to nursing home residents and staff our highest priority," AARP stated. "...While still providing protection against severe illness and death, being fully vaccinated without a booster is no longer protecting nursing home residents from contracting COVID-19 -- the data are clear that a booster is necessary to remain protected."

Infection rates among residents with a booster was 90% lower than for those unvaccinated or with only one or two doses, per CDC data for the week of Jan. 9.

While vaccine supply is readily available, the rate of those who have received a booster is relatively low, though increasing. According to the AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, as of mid-December just over 58% of nursing home residents were boosted, and only 22.2% of direct-care staff. AHCA/NCAL reports as of Jan. 2 boosted residents had risen to 61.9%.

Vaccination, even without the booster dose, has proven very effective in slowing nursing home deaths, with a weekly rate of 5.68 fatalities per 1,000 in December 2020 versus 0.6 in January 2022.

Dr. David Gifford, chief medical officer for AHCA/NCAL, says a spike in cases due to omicron was anticipated, and the organizations asked providers to prepare by "doubling down on their efforts to get residents boosted as well as their infection prevention measures. Fortunately, the vaccines appear to be working against Omicron, but we must remain vigilant and steadfast on vaccinating and boosting as many residents and staff members as quickly as possible.”

Gifford also emphasizes the need to get cases under control with lack of staff already impacting the nursing home and assisted living industry. Since the pandemic started, AHCA/NCAL states, there has been a 15% drop in caregivers, the equivalent of 234,000 nationwide.

“We cannot weather this storm alone. We’re extremely concerned how this surge will impact our already dire labor crisis as caregivers must isolate if they test positive," Gifford sayas. "Staffing shortages impact access to care for our vulnerable residents and impede our ability to help overwhelmed hospitals."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

