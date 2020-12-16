Origin of downtown Tomah fire unlikely to be determined

The cause of a Nov. 29 fire that destroyed two buildings in downtown Tomah is unlikely to be determined.

Tomah Fire Department Chief Tim Adler said in a Facebook post there is no safe way for investigators to access the second-story area where the fire is believed to have started. He said investigators are confident that the fire wasn't set intentionally.

"It would take a large crane and multiple fire investigators along with electrical engineers several days to eliminate any possibilities of what may have started the fire," Adler said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fire started in an apartment unit above Dimensions bar at 1110 Superior Ave. around 5 a.m. and collapsed the roof and part of the second floor. Firefighters spent most of the day battling the fire, and police closed several blocks of city streets to traffic.

One person was rescued by firefighters, but no serious injuries were reported.

The next-door building at 1112 Superior Ave. that housed Artisan Market was also destroyed. Both buildings have been condemned by Tomah's building inspector and will be razed within the next few weeks.