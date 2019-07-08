The Driftless Music Festival begins at noon on July 13 in Eckhart Park, Viroqua.
This year, the salsa band "Orquesta MAS," standing for "Madison All Stars," will be featured. The 12-member ensemble that has attracted wide critical acclaim draws from roots in Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the United States to create full-flavored Latin sounds.
"Orquesta MAS" will take the stage at 4:30 p.m., alongside other performances such as:
- "The Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers" at 1 p.m.
- "Honky-Tonk Jump" at 2:30 p.m.
- "Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal" at 6:30 p.m.
- "The Brotherhood Singers" at 8:30 p.m.
The Festival Food Court opens with the grounds, featuring wood-fired pizza, Jamaican fare, tacos, burgers and other sandwiches, brats, hot-dogs, kettle corn, strawberry shortcake, smoothies, and other desserts.
The Driftless Music Festival, now in its 8th year, is a family-friendly event, and admission is free. More information about the Fest is available at driftlessmusicfestival.com
