His Grace the Right Rev. Bishop Anthony Michaels will visit St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church during the weekend of Feb. 16-17 for a series of visits, liturgical services and a talk open to the public.
Bishop Anthony is an auxiliary bishop of the Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America, overseeing the Diocese of Toledo and the Midwest, which includes the local parish.
He will give a talk on "Biblical Themes That Prepare Us for Lent" at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Visitors are welcome, and there is no cost to attend. Vespers will follow at 5 p.m.
Bishop Anthony also will meet with the St. Elias Sunday school for a lunch and question-and-answer session earlier on Saturday, and he and St. Elias priest the Rev. Dionysios (Dean) Wilhelm will be available to meet with individuals by appointment Saturday morning and afternoon.
Matins will start at 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, and the bishop will celebrate the Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Visitors are welcome at all services and to the potluck lunch that be served afterward.
For more information, call the church at 608-782-8641.
