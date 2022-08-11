Otto Bremer Trust awards grants to 4 La Crosse-area organizations

ST. PAUL, MN — The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $14,684,680 in grants and program-related investments as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.
More than $1.7 million was awarded to organizations in Wisconsin. La Crosse-area organizations received grants totaling $205,000.
“Our commitment to people and organizations across the region is reflected in the variety of investments OBT made in this latest grantmaking round,” said Charlotte S. Johnson, co-CEO and trustee.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations and is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Since its founding, OBT has invested nearly $1 billion in people, places, and opportunities in its region. Visit ottobremer.org.