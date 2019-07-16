The Otto Bremer Trust, a private charitable trust established in St. Paul in 1944, has awarded more than $10 million in grants and program-related investments across the upper Midwest. The latest awards in the La Crosse area include:
Cia Siab, receiving $30,000 to help in their general operations to build a culturally vibrant Hmong community through culturally specific and holistic programming and services.
The La Crosse Area Underwater Rescue and Recovery Unit, receiving $40,000 to support renovations of a building to house a volunteer underwater rescue and recovery service.
La Crosse County, receiving $30,000 for capital support to expand transit service for four counties and 15 cities and villages in western Wisconsin.
YWCA of La Crosse, receiving $80,000 to support the development of restorative justice tools to increase student success in La Crosse-area schools.
For a complete list of grants awarded or for more information, visit the Otto Bremer Trust website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.