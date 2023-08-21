TOMAH — Adam Robarge says working conditions were less than ideal for Tomah paramedics at their old facility.

"There were nights we had eight people sleeping in four bedrooms; there were nights when we had people sleeping in recliners," Robarge said. "I spent nights sleeping in backs of ambulances."

Those days are over. The community came together Saturday to celebrate a new emergency services building that will house the Tomah Area Ambulance Service and Tomah Fire Department.

The facility brings together the two services that were split among three antiquated buildings. The old ambulance building was built in 1994 when the ambulance service in Tomah was still part-time. Robarge said it wasn't designed for full-time paramedics who work multi-day shifts and need overnight accommodations.

"This building is leaps and bounds above our previous building," Robarge said.

Tomah transitioned into a full-time ambulance service in 2014. It covers the city of Tomah and 15 other municipalities in Monroe, Jackson and Juneau counties with a combined population of 19,000 people spread across 500 square miles.

The ambulance service employs 15 full-time paramedics and another part-time crew that ranges from 15-20 people. Its employees will now have upgraded living quarters that include 10 bedrooms, a fitness area and a lounge with a stove, refrigerator and microwave.

Robarge said the upgrades are needed to meet the escalating number of calls. The ambulance service responded to 1,800 calls in 2014, compared to 3,000 in 2022. He said the ambulance service is projected to exceed 3,000 this year.

The fire department also welcomed a new, modernized facility.

"We simply outgrew our facilities," said fire chief Tim Adler. "Everything is under one roof, which is much easier to manage."

The fire department is volunteer and consists of 37 on-call members. Adler doesn't anticipate moving to a full-time service, which would cost the city an additional $1.4 million per year.

The price tag for the 36,000-square-foot building was $13.5 million. Half of the cost will be paid from proceeds generated by the ambulance service.

The ribbon-cutting coincides with the 50th anniversary of the city taking over the ambulance service from the Jack Larkin family. Adler said firefighters and paramedics will occupy "a functional, state-of-the-art facility that offers unparalleled training for fire and EMS employees."

"Today is the start of a new beginning for the Tomah area and our emergency service programs," Adler said. "The citizens of Tomah can rest more easily knowing when we show up for an emergency, our crews will be ready and able to take care of anything."