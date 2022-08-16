Our Savior’s Church, 612 Division St., La Crosse, will hold a rummage sale Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be half-off sale on Friday and a bag sale at noon. Masks are required.
Our Saviors Church to hold rummage sale (copy)
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 49-year-old La Crosse man is in custody after a four-hour standoff Saturday with police.
An investigation has been launched into a suicide attempt in the La Crosse County Jail.
One of two suspects in a fatal Jan. 8 shooting in La Crosse has been released on bail that had been reduced to $10,000 from $500,000 at the ti…
An investigation of three burglaries has led to a significant drug bust in La Crosse and a 19-count criminal complaint against a 27-year-old L…
Two people are in custody and one is still being sought for their roles in an alleged drug purchase last year in La Crosse.
A 30-year-old La Crosse woman is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond after being accused of breaking into three stor…
ONALASKA — The grand opening of the Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3015 S Kinney Coulee Road in Onalaska will be on Sept. 8, the new restaurant ann…
The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in La Crosse County, with statewide infections at 31.
Bail has been reduced for an 18-year-old Ontario, Wis., man accused in the homicide of Storm Vondrashek.
Marcos Fredrick, Holmen, from Emily Fredrick, La Crosse