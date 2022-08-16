 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Saviors Church to hold rummage sale

Our Savior's Church, 612 Division St., La Crosse, will hold a rummage sale Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.  There will be half-off sale on Friday and a bag sale at noon.  Masks are required.

