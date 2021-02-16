Our Wisconsin Revolution supply drive to benefit schools

The La Crosse Chapter of Our Wisconsin Revolution is holding a supply drive to benefit Northside/Coulee Montessori and Hamilton/SOTA I Elementary Community Schools.

The supply drive will take place at the Main Library East side parking lot on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

The group is collecting the follow items requested by community school coordinators: toilet paper, paper towels, kitchen garbage bags, lotion, hand soap, bar soap/body wash, shampoo, vaseline, dish soap, dish towels, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss, menstrual pads (small), children's books.

Volunteers will wear masks and observe hand hygiene and social distancing. For contactless donation, donors can place their donations in their trunk and volunteers can retrieve the donations when they pull up.

Monetary donations will be accepted in the form of cash or checks made payable to either Northside Elementary School or Hamilton Elementary School.