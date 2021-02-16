Our Wisconsin Revolution supply drive to benefit schools

The La Crosse Chapter of Our Wisconsin Revolution is holding a supply drive to benefit Northside/Coulee Montessori and Hamilton/SOTA I Elementary Community Schools.
The supply drive will take place at the Main Library East side parking lot on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.
The group is collecting the follow items requested by community school coordinators: toilet paper, paper towels, kitchen garbage bags, lotion, hand soap, bar soap/body wash, shampoo, vaseline, dish soap, dish towels, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss, menstrual pads (small), children's books.
Volunteers will wear masks and observe hand hygiene and social distancing. For contactless donation, donors can place their donations in their trunk and volunteers can retrieve the donations when they pull up.
Monetary donations will be accepted in the form of cash or checks made payable to either Northside Elementary School or Hamilton Elementary School.
“Community schools offer wrap around services to families and students. This means partnering closely with families to understand existing needs and then working with community partners to help meet those needs in order for families and students to be able to thrive at school,” said Northside Elementary Community School Coordinator Beth Hartung.
Amanda Mather, a member of OWR-La Crosse, said, “I personally feel that progressive politics are about more than just voting in a presidential election. This has been a really hard year for a lot of folks, and helping families with some basic supplies is a way we can apply our progressive ideals to supporting people here in our community.”