La Crosse's North Community Library and South Community Libraries will be closed today due to emergency service outages with the statewide BadgerNet system.
The Main Street Library is open regular hours until 8 p.m. today and is providing library services, though it is also experiencing minor service outages due to the BadgerNet outage, including with library WiFi.
The outage is affecting libraries and other government buildings across the state.
Library officials report they have lost service with connected cooling, Internet and phone services at both community branch library locations.
Due to public safety concerns and lack of available library services, both of these locations will be closed for the rest of the day.
Even if the BadgerNet system goes back online by this afternoon, library officials said, it will take the rest of the day to get the connected internal systems back up and running at the North and South Community Libraries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.