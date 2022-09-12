Outdoor Channel's Fishing University comes to Pepin

On September 13-15, Pepin will host the Fishing University with Charlie Ingram from the Outdoor Channel. The crew will film for three days highlighting the fishing on Lake Pepin.

During their stay, they will be doing a school presentation at Pepin Area Schools along with DNR personnel to encourage kids to consider a career in the outdoors. The crew will also spend time filming the tourism highlights of the area, such as the Great River Road and the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum & Wayside Cabin.

The school program will be held on Thursday in the Pepin Area Schools assembly area. Conservation Warden Nate Ackerman and Forester Justin Kania will be guest speakers along with the Fishing University staff at this presentation.

This episode will air eight times on the Outdoor Channel and 10 times on the World Fishing Network starting in January 2023 and is expected to reach up to 30 million households. Pepin County Tourism, Pepin Tourism Commission, and the West Coast of Wisconsin are teaming up to bring this opportunity to the area.