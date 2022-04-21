Outdoor lovers rejoice: All city of La Crosse trails now open for the season

Just ahead of what's forecasted to be a warmer spring weekend, the city announced that all of its trails are now open for the season.
This includes the Upper Hixon Forest trails, which had been the last bunch to linger closed while the freeze-thaw cycle wrapped up, and all other natural surfaced trails.
The city reminded trail users in its announcement that after rain events, trails still need time to dry out. Using muddy trails can leave footprints and ruts behind that can cause expensive damage and erosion.
For natural surfaced trails, check out Hixon Forest, The Gateway, Mathy, Dobson or Hass Tracts.
Paved trails include the La Crosse River Marsh, Pammel Creek, Bud Hendrickson, Chad Erickson Park Trail, VIP/Green Island/Houska Trail, Pettibone Park Lagoon Trail.
There is no camping, fires, smoking or littering on trails, and all animals must be kept on a leash while on the trail. Users should follow the signs and marked paths of the trails and be courteous to other trail users by yielding to uphill traffic and traveling at safe speeds.
In Photos: The Great River Road in Wisconsin and Minnesota
Olivia Herken is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism. She can be found on Twitter @oherken, and reached at 608-791-8217.