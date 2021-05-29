Outdoor pursuits leading local tourism comeback in La Crosse area

The trail celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2016 as the first rails-to-trails bike route in the United States, and its pioneering status has long attracted cyclists from across the country and abroad. Prestwood said the trail became even more popular in 2020 as people embraced bicycling as a safe activity during the pandemic.

"The main thing is that it's outside," Prestwood said. "It's nice you can go outside and do an activity with your own family. People were clearly looking for something to do."

Like the Sparta Chamber, Speed's Bicycle Shop in Sparta sits on the Elroy-Sparta trail, and owners Milt and Rose Leis got a first-hand look at how COVID-19 impacted the area bicycling scene.

"Biking was something people could do," Milt Leis said. "We had none of the large groups, but it got to be families coming in. A lot of people were doing more day trips. It was close to normal, just a different group of people."

Bike sales skyrocketed in spring 2020 to the point where Speed's didn't have bicycles left to sell. Rose Leis said the shop's rental bikes are normally sold after the trail closes its tunnels Oct. 1. However, the shop hung on to them to ensure rentals would be available for the start of 2021.