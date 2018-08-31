The Outdoor Recreation Alliance has been awarded one of three nationwide trail accelerator grants from the International Mountain Bicycling Association. The La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department will match the $15,000 grant.
IMBA’s Trail Accelerator grant fund is a competitive grant offering for communities with visions for model trail systems that need extra support to realize that vision of more trails close to home. Awardees provide matching funds and receive professional trail planning and consultation services from IMBA Trail Solutions to launch trail development efforts.
The grant will be used for the development of Grandma's Gateway, a community trail system which will connect to several nearby public lands. Previous ORA projects include a bike optimized trail on Grandad's Bluff, which opened in July, and the Upper Hixon pump track, which debuted in 2016. Another pump track is planned for Leuth Park. ORA plans to build 50 miles of trails in five years.
