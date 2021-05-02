Outdoors commentary: Locals find Best Dam Fishing Float

Do you have a fishing pole that you are thinking about blowing the dust off, but not much tackle to tie on the end of the line?

Even if you own a rod, reel and some tackle, you might not be sure where to fling that crankbait where you have a reasonable chance at catching something besides a snag. Besides, you may be boatless, and just can’t get fired up about fishing from shore anymore.

Don’t let any of the above erase your itch to fish. If you’ve got the time, there’s fish to catch. A lunker could be waiting.

For 20 bucks, Tom Rieple can set you up for a day on the water where you have an excellent chance at catching, well, 20 different species of fish. Big fish, small fish, long fish, short fish, Rieple’s got a hot spot for you and your friends.

It’s called the Best Dam Fishing Float, and it sure seems to be aptly named. Located below Lock & Dam No. 7 just south of Dresbach, Minn., and north of La Crescent on the mighty Mississippi River, this float can be a piece of paradise for anglers of all skill levels.