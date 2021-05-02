Outdoors commentary: Locals find Best Dam Fishing Float

Do you have a fishing pole that you are thinking about blowing the dust off, but not much tackle to tie on the end of the line?
Even if you own a rod, reel and some tackle, you might not be sure where to fling that crankbait where you have a reasonable chance at catching something besides a snag. Besides, you may be boatless, and just can’t get fired up about fishing from shore anymore.
Don’t let any of the above erase your itch to fish. If you’ve got the time, there’s fish to catch. A lunker could be waiting.
For 20 bucks, Tom Rieple can set you up for a day on the water where you have an excellent chance at catching, well, 20 different species of fish. Big fish, small fish, long fish, short fish, Rieple’s got a hot spot for you and your friends.
It’s called the Best Dam Fishing Float, and it sure seems to be aptly named. Located below Lock & Dam No. 7 just south of Dresbach, Minn., and north of La Crescent on the mighty Mississippi River, this float can be a piece of paradise for anglers of all skill levels.
“We are right up by the dam, and there is a natural eddy where the float is,” said Rieple, better known as “Captain Tom,” as he ferries people to and from the float from a public launch area about a quarter mile away. “All the bait fish come in here, so it’s like a huge restaurant for the fish. There is a lot of action here.”
Walleye, perch, northern, largemouth and smallmouth bass, white bass, crappies, sunfish, catfish, sturgeon, sheepshead, paddlefish, you name it, they are cruising through the water around and underneath the float. With the oxygen-rich turbulent water nearby at the lock and dam, fish tend to hang out and feed in the area of the float.
Having a wide range of water depths along the Best Dam Fishing Float’s 100-foot dock certainly helps, too, as you may catch panfish in 10-12 feet of water at one end, and a channel catfish about 40 feet out where the water hits depths of 50 or more feet.
“We’ve got 10 to 12 feet of water around the dock, and a sand flat on the south end,” Rieple said of areas panfish tend to be. “We’ve got a 50-foot hole about 40 to 50 feet out from the dock. On a good day, there are 20 different species of fish out there.”
So how did Captain Tom find himself in such a fish haven? Turns out he fished from the dock, then liked it so much he bought it from his brother-in-law in 2010.
“We always fished out of boat, then started fishing off the dock (float). It was so much sweeter than boat fishing, as you didn’t get tossed around from the waves,” Rieple said. “And you could get up and walk around.”
So Rieple, who worked for an asphalt company for 30 years, decided to take the plunge. He not only purchased the Best Dam Fishing Float, he totally rebuilt it, sinking in a “significant investment.”
“The old float that was here was anchored on old telephone poles and blue barrels. We built a brand new float, using four big steel poles that hold the dock in place, and galvanized framing. When we decided to get into the fishing float business, we wanted to build something super nice.
“We built the nicest fishing float in the history of the Mississippi River.”
A fishing float that features 650,000 pounds of flotation, Rieple said, and can easily accommodate several hundred people – or more.
“You could put eight semis on here and not sink it,” Rieple said, chuckling, and knowing full well it you can’t drive on water to prove it.
What there is proof of is that this floating fishing dock has a multi-purpose building where bait and tackle is sold, along with food and refreshments. It has 10 picnic tables and 25 chairs for those who wish to take a break from fishing. Rieple’s said he typically has 25 to 50 people fishing form the float during week days, with Saturday and Sunday being the busiest days. He’s had 180 people on at one time, with room for plenty more, he said.
Basically, the float is a one-stop place just a few feet away from where you cast your line.
But there’s more.
“We’ve got two beautiful bathrooms,” said Rieple, “and we’re 100% handicapped-accessible.
We had 100 to 150 disabled people here last year, and they fish for free.”
Rieple, who is a Coast Guard licensed captain, transports people to and from the pubic launch area on a pontoon boat. Customers simply park at the launch area, then turn a flipboard to orange. That sign can be seen from the float, and is a signal for Captain Tom, who will be on his way to pick you up every hour, on the hour, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Yup, seven days a week from March 20 through Oct. 31.
“When we bought this, I thought it would be the perfect job for me. I can fish every day,” said the 58-year-old Rieple, who lives in Galesville. “I think I have fished a total of three days since we bought it (10 years ago). Some people might think it is all fun and dandy, but we take our jobs pretty seriously.
“Still, it’s a lot of fun. I work seven days a week and typically run our whole season. There are no days off, so you keep plugging along. In the winter time, I sleep for about four months.”
He’d do it all over again, he said, as he enjoys being able to provide a great place for people to fish. And he’s met some very interesting people who have caught some once-in-a-lifetime fish.
“The biggest sturgeon caught was 95 pounds. The biggest cat (catfish) was 55 pounds,” Rieple said. “Sturgeon are protected, so we take some quick pictures, then release them.”
All in a day’s work at the Best Dam Fishing Float.
Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com
