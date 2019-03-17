Try 3 months for $3

Floodwaters continued to cause some road closings and evacuations n the Coulee Region Sunday.

In Buffalo County, Hwy. 37 was closed both directions from County Rd NN to Hwy. 88 due to flooding.

In addition, about a dozen homes were evacuated Saturday in the town of Dodge because of flooding caused by an ice jam on the Trempealeau River.

A shelter was re-opened at Holy Family Catholic Church in Arcadia, but so far, state emergency officials reported no one had taken refuge there.

In Crawford County, Hwy. 171 was closed in both directions between Hwy. 27 and Hwy. 131 in Gays Mills during the weekend.

On Friday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency for much of the state as heavy rain and melting snow flooded roads, fields and communities.

With cooler temperatures and no precipitation forecast for the next few days, the outlook is improving.

