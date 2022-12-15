Over $1 million in renewable energy projects spurred by Solar for Good grants

The Solar for Good grant program has awarded over $120,000 in grants and solar panel donations to Wisconsin nonprofit organizations.

Thirteen nonprofits -- including WAFER Food Pantry in La Crosse and Shirley M. Wright Memorial Library in Trempealeau -- will install approximately 460 kilowatts of solar electricity, leading to more than $1.2 million in renewable energy investments in the state.

The following organizations have been offered Fall 2022 Solar for Good grants to install new solar energy systems:

Chequamegon Humane Association – animal shelter, Ashland

Cinnaire Solutions – affordable housing, Lac du Flambeau

Clyde Community Center – community service, Avoca

Friends of Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation – community services, Prairie du Sac

Harry and Rose Samson Family JCC – religious, Mequon

Peace Lutheran of Pigeon Falls - religious, Pigeon Falls

People's United Methodist Church - religious, Oregon

Racine Dominican Eco-Justice Center – community service, Racine

Rotary Club of Greater Portage County – community service, Stevens Point

Shirley M. Wright Memorial Library – community service, Trempealeau

St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church – religious, Madison

WAFER Food Pantry – meal distribution, La Crosse

* One organization has asked to remain anonymous at this time.

The nonprofit grant recipients from the Fall 2022 round represent a wide range of organizations across Wisconsin.

Cinnaire Solutions, an affordable housing provider, will install 100 kilowatts of solar at their Forest Edge development in Lac du Flambeau, which will directly provide energy to 40 low-income tenants. The Rotary Club of Portage County is working with students from Mid-State Technical College to install a 7-kilowatt solar system on top of the Salvation Army Hope Center in Stevens Point. And the Shirley M. Wright Memorial Library will install 60 solar panels at the public library in Trempealeau.

"The Solar for Good grant is a transformative addition to this project," stated Elizabeth Rask of Cinnaire Solutions. "Solar infrastructure is rarely included in affordable housing developments due to cost. With Solar for Good's support, we will be able to install photovoltaic infrastructure, which will reduce the cost to residents and ensure long-term sustainability."

