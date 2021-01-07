Over 4,500 Gundersen, Mayo staff have received COVID-19 vaccine

Over 4,500 local hospital workers have received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine thus far, and 100 EMS professionals are expected to be innoculated this week.

According to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, since the initial doses arrived at La Crosse hospitals Dec. 21, around 3,000 staff members of Gundersen Health System staff and over 1,500 from Mayo Clinic Health System have been given the first shot of the two dose vaccine. By the end of this week, 100 emergency medical services employees are scheduled to have been vaccinated as well.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative is currently working to identify eligible front line medical workers, such as dentists, hospice staff, optometrists and others, who are not employed by either Gundersen or Mayo and wish to receive the vaccine.

To be eligible, the workers must fall under the first priority (phase 1A) tier as outlined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and federal guidelines.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse County Health Department is collecting vaccination requests, and Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health System have committed to vaccinating eligible recipients, according to the Collaborative. Both hospitals will also perform vaccinations for eligible persons in surrounding counties in their service areas.