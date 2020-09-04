Over half of La Crosse County COVID-19 cases attributed to those in their 20s, state sees sharp rise in cases Friday

Individuals in their 20s now make up more than half of La Crosse County's coronavirus cases, according to the latest data update from the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative.
As of Sept. 1, 52.19% of the local lab-confirmed 1,209 cases (the positive total as of Tuesday) are attributed to those age 20-29. From the period of Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, 59.12% patients were in their 20s.
For the entire seven-day period ending Sept. 1, individuals 15 to 19 and 50 to 59 comprised about 10% each of the 159 reported cases, followed by those in their 30s and 40s at 5.66% each. Youth age 5 to 14 accounted for less than 1% of cases, and those in their 60s, 70s and 80s were involved in between 1.89 to 2.52% of cases.
The current case rate is 16.8, which falls into the red zone of fewer than 25 new cases per 100,000 people per day. The highest case rate thus far occurred the week ending June 26, at 19.85. The seven-day period concluding Aug. 31 was second highest at 17.67.
Of the new cases recorded Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, 52.8% were female and 47.2% male, with 67% reporting mild symptoms, 26.1% moderate and 1.7% severe. A total of 5.2% were asymptomatic.
Close contact was the cause of 62.4% of the cases, followed by community spread at 33% and travel at 4.6%. From the local onset of COVID-19 on March 18 through Sept. 1, 50.4% of total cases were contracted through close contact, with 45.3% due to community spread and 4.4% travel.
At the state level, there was a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases Friday, with 1,498 new lab confirmed positives, bringing the running total to 79,354. Negative tests increased by 10,204 for a total of 1,210,203. Hospitalizations are at 5,998, up by 52 from yesterday, and seven more individuals have died for a total of 1,153 coronavirus fatalities.
With coronavirus cases trending upward, the La Crosse County Health Department urges caution when hosting or attending Labor Day gatherings.
Events should be held outdoors and with sufficient space for social distancing. Guests and hosts should sanitize their hands frequently, clean high-touch surfaces often, and avoid potluck style meals. It is recommended each person provide their own food and drink and use disposable dishes and cutlery. Masks should be worn when not eating.
In addition, the La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home when possible.
Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
