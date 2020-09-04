Over half of La Crosse County COVID-19 cases attributed to those in their 20s, state sees sharp rise in cases Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Individuals in their 20s now make up more than half of La Crosse County's coronavirus cases, according to the latest data update from the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative.

As of Sept. 1, 52.19% of the local lab-confirmed 1,209 cases (the positive total as of Tuesday) are attributed to those age 20-29. From the period of Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, 59.12% patients were in their 20s.

For the entire seven-day period ending Sept. 1, individuals 15 to 19 and 50 to 59 comprised about 10% each of the 159 reported cases, followed by those in their 30s and 40s at 5.66% each. Youth age 5 to 14 accounted for less than 1% of cases, and those in their 60s, 70s and 80s were involved in between 1.89 to 2.52% of cases.

The current case rate is 16.8, which falls into the red zone of fewer than 25 new cases per 100,000 people per day. The highest case rate thus far occurred the week ending June 26, at 19.85. The seven-day period concluding Aug. 31 was second highest at 17.67.

Of the new cases recorded Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, 52.8% were female and 47.2% male, with 67% reporting mild symptoms, 26.1% moderate and 1.7% severe. A total of 5.2% were asymptomatic.