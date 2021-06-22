 Skip to main content
Over half of La Crosse County residents fully vaccinated
La Crosse County

Over half of La Crosse County residents fully vaccinated

Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System sites have administered over 136,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 52% of eligible La Crosse County residents have been fully vaccinated. 

COVID vaccine for youth

Leah Misch, RN, gives the COVID-19 vaccine to brothers Lucas, 12, and Zach Adams, 14, at Gundersen Health System in Onalaska. Local sites began vaccinating youth 12 to 15 after final CDC approval May 10 of the Pfizer vaccine among the demographic. 

At Gundersen locations, over 85,000 doses of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna or one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccines have been given, and Mayo locations have provided 51,373 doses.

Both hospitals have assisted with vaccination at community locations, and Gundersen this week is finishing its collaboration with local businesses, through which 116 staff members at six businesses were inoculated. 

As vaccination rates increase, local COVID-19 cases remain low. On Monday, Mayo administered 115 COVID-19 tests, and all were negative, Mayo said Tuesday. 

Walk-in vaccinations are available at Mayo's La Crosse site from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Gundersen's Onalaska Clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Starting in early July, Gundersen will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations during appointments in the Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics. The vaccine will be available first to patients during Onalaska Family Medicine appointments before expanding to clinic appointments in La Crosse, Sparta, Tomah, Decorah, Winona and Waukon, along with the Ashley Wellness Center for Ashley Furniture employees and their family members.

Vaccine appointments can be scheduled at Gundersen via the MyChart patient portal or by calling 608-775-6829. Appointments at Mayo can be made through Patient Online Services or by calling 608-392-7400.

Individuals 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and those 18 and older are authorized to have the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines. 

Additional vaccination sites include the Community Vaccine Clinic at UWL, Weber Health Logistics, Walgreens and Walmart. To find a vaccine provider near you, call 211 or visit www.vaccines.gov and enter your zip code.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

