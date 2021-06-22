Over half of La Crosse County residents fully vaccinated

Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System sites have administered over 136,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 52% of eligible La Crosse County residents have been fully vaccinated.

At Gundersen locations, over 85,000 doses of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna or one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccines have been given, and Mayo locations have provided 51,373 doses.

Both hospitals have assisted with vaccination at community locations, and Gundersen this week is finishing its collaboration with local businesses, through which 116 staff members at six businesses were inoculated.

As vaccination rates increase, local COVID-19 cases remain low. On Monday, Mayo administered 115 COVID-19 tests, and all were negative, Mayo said Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Walk-in vaccinations are available at Mayo's La Crosse site from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Gundersen's Onalaska Clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.