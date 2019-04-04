Beverly Burand has a philosophy on volunteering: "Let the doctors do the doctoring, let the nurses do the nursing, let the cleaners do the cleaning. ... I can do what's left."
Burand, 72, a mail and floral delivery volunteer at Gundersen Health System for the past 18 months, gladly takes on the extra tasks to free up staff for matters requiring their expertise.
It's volunteers like her who keep organizations across the community afloat, generously lending their time, free of charge, for the common good.
On Thursday morning, Burand was one of more than 250 dedicated individuals honored at the 25th Annual Coulee Region Volunteer Coordinators Recognition Breakfast, held at the Waterfront and featuring speaker Don Weber.
The event is a way to extend thanks and appreciation, says Kim Scholze, recreational therapy director and volunteer coordinator for Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.
It also highlights the people who make sure meals are delivered, papers are filed and senior citizens are left with smiles.
"Volunteers do so much for us in so many capacities," Scholze said. "They add to the quality of life for our residents here, they do mending, lead Bible studies and do pet therapy. ... We're so lucky to have so many volunteers in our community."
Volunteers with the Salvation Army, Girl Scouts, Public Library, Horse Sense, Meals on Wheels, Aptiv, and area hospitals and nursing homes were honored during the breakfast, with many sharing the sentiment that while the recognition is lovely, helping others is the greatest gift.
Berand enjoys her time at Gundersen so much, she feels almost "selfish," saying, "My kids are grown, I retired, I spent some time doing what I wanted to do, and then I said, 'No. I need to be needed.' Most people need to be needed. Seeing patients brighten up when they get a card, when you can reach them through the pain and bring them a smile. ... It's a reward for us."
"Part of our mission here is to enrich patient life," says Karol Fox, volunteer service coordinator for Gundersen Health System. "Bev does that every time she volunteers."
Roberta Lang, 75, has been volunteering with Mayo Clinic Health System for 28 years, currently assisting with office work. Giving back is the perfect post- retirement role, Lang says, and staff and patients alike express their gratitude through both profuse thanks and returned kindness.
"When my husband passed away, I volunteered twice a week," Lang said. "I needed to keep busy and get my life together. They helped me emotionally. ... You get so much in return when you're helping someone else. It might not seem like much, but when you see the look on a patient's face, you know it does."
Lang says her fellow volunteers are amazing people, calling those who contribute well into their 80s and 90s her "heroes," and the teens and college students who offer some of their limited free time "amazing."
Wyatt Matteson, 20, a Viterbo nursing major, started volunteering at Bethany St. Joseph a month ago for a class requirement, continuing to spend time with the residents after his hours were fulfilled.
Calling the facility a homey environment, he said, "It opened my eyes to what the geriatric population is like versus the stereotypes."
Matteson says the residents' eyes light up when he drops in for a game of cribbage, puzzle work or a card game.
Says Matteson, "They just keep saying, 'Thank you, thank you.'"
For community volunteer opportunities, visit www.ugetconnected.org or crvconline.wordpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.