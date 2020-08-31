Overdoses in La Crosse County have more than doubled this year, hitting record high

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officials reported that 27 individuals in La Crosse County have died due to an overdose in 2020, which is more than double that of 2019, and more than any previous year.

Of those 27 deaths, six of them were reported in just the last week alone, officials reported on Monday, as they recognized "Overdose Awareness Day."

Overdose deaths caused by prescription opioids have decreased, the county reported, but illicit opioids, like heroin and fentanyl, remained high — in 2018, opioids were involved in 70% of drug overdose deaths.

The numbers are a clear message that the community should remain vigilant in properly using and disposing of medication, officials said, noting that options to dispose of medications have tripled in the county.

"Educating our community about safe medication disposal options is another critical component of the total strategy to protect the community we serve," La Crosse's fire chief, Ken Gilliam, said in a release.

In La Crosse County, there are 17 medication drop boxes and 15 sharps boxes installed at public buildings, pharmacies, law enforcement agencies and other accessible locations where residents can dispose of old medication and needles.