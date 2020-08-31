Overdoses in La Crosse County have more than doubled this year, hitting record high

Officials reported that 27 individuals in La Crosse County have died due to an overdose in 2020, which is more than double that of 2019, and more than any previous year.
Of those 27 deaths, six of them were reported in just the last week alone, officials reported on Monday, as they recognized "Overdose Awareness Day."
Overdose deaths caused by prescription opioids have decreased, the county reported, but illicit opioids, like heroin and fentanyl, remained high — in 2018, opioids were involved in 70% of drug overdose deaths.
The numbers are a clear message that the community should remain vigilant in properly using and disposing of medication, officials said, noting that options to dispose of medications have tripled in the county.
"Educating our community about safe medication disposal options is another critical component of the total strategy to protect the community we serve," La Crosse's fire chief, Ken Gilliam, said in a release.
In La Crosse County, there are 17 medication drop boxes and 15 sharps boxes installed at public buildings, pharmacies, law enforcement agencies and other accessible locations where residents can dispose of old medication and needles.
An interactive map of the drop boxes can be found on the Alliance to HEAL website.
The state also hosts a biannual "Drug Take Back Day," collecting old medications from residents, and the La Crosse County Aging and Disability Resource Center partnered with other community agencies is now offering in-home medication collections.
Health officials also remind residents to lock medications up and not share them with family or friends.
In the time of the coronavirus pandemic, health officials also reported that the virus may disproportionately affect those in vulnerable populations, such as those experiencing homelessness and battling with addiction or substance abuse.
Specifically, these individuals may find it difficult to distinguish symptoms of the coronavirus or the disease it causes, COVID-19, between underlying or ongoing symptoms they're experiencing, and may not seek care if they become ill.
Health officials are recommending that anyone with symptoms of a drug overdose or misuse, especially those experiencing homelessness or residing in temporary housing, be tested for COVID-19.
For more information on drug misuse or overdoses, community members are encouraged to visit alliancetoheal.com or contact the Alliance to HEAL with the La Crosse County Health Department.
