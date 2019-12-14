Overeaters Anonymous meetings starting next month in La Crosse

The holiday season is known for decadent food, and plenty of it.

And while for most there is no harm in enjoying buttery cookies and hot cocoa piled high with whipped cream, for individuals with binge eating disorder the temptations can be a detriment to their physical and mental health.

In addressing the issue of disordered eating — not just on special occasions but on a daily basis — a new Overeaters Anonymous group has been formed in La Crosse, the city’s first in-person version of the program in several years. held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Coulee Recovery Center, the group began gathering two weeks ago in the introductory stage and will start official meetings in January. Newcomers are welcome.

“It’s about having a healthy relationship with food and getting at the cause of why we engage in addictive behavior,” says Ann, 33, who organized the local group. In keeping with the Overeaters Anonymous code, members use either first names or pseudonyms and do not share their photos. “It’s not a diet program — it’s a program for people who need true recovery from issues with food, and for them our doors are open.”