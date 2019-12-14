Overeaters Anonymous meetings starting next month in La Crosse

The holiday season is known for decadent food, and plenty of it.
And while for most there is no harm in enjoying buttery cookies and hot cocoa piled high with whipped cream, for individuals with binge eating disorder the temptations can be a detriment to their physical and mental health.
In addressing the issue of disordered eating — not just on special occasions but on a daily basis — a new Overeaters Anonymous group has been formed in La Crosse, the city’s first in-person version of the program in several years. held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Coulee Recovery Center, the group began gathering two weeks ago in the introductory stage and will start official meetings in January. Newcomers are welcome.
“It’s about having a healthy relationship with food and getting at the cause of why we engage in addictive behavior,” says Ann, 33, who organized the local group. In keeping with the Overeaters Anonymous code, members use either first names or pseudonyms and do not share their photos. “It’s not a diet program — it’s a program for people who need true recovery from issues with food, and for them our doors are open.”
Overeaters Anonymous, founded nearly 60 years ago in Los Angeles and boasting around 54,000 members in 80 countries, follows a 12-step program and sponsorship facet modeled after that used by Alcoholics Anonymous.
Categorizing overeating as a “physical, emotional and spiritual illness,” the program seeks to release individuals from an obsession with food.
While often regarded as being designed for those who are overweight or obese, the organization welcomes members of all weights and disorders, including those with anorexia, bulimia and exercise compulsion.
A 2017 Overeaters Anonymous survey showed 94% of members were compulsive eaters, 13% were bulimic and 5% were anorexic.
Forty percent said food became a problem for them by age 10, and when first joining OA 86% were overweight, 11% were healthy weight and 3% were underweight.
Among the reasons people seek Overeaters Anonymous are preoccupations with body size, consistent use of food for comfort, abuse of diet pills or laxatives, starvation, eating in extreme quantities or unsound practices such as chewing and spitting out food or eating from the trash.
“We all share the same core issues — it’s a misconception you have to be overweight,” Ann says.
Ann didn’t always struggle with food; she focused on healthy eating and exercise during high school. In college, she put on the “Freshman 15” but was still at a healthy weight.
It wasn’t till about a year ago that she found herself eating in excess to cope with emotional upsets and stressful days at work. Her weight fluctuated around 20 pounds, and though she is still healthy physically and at a normal weight, she realized her mindset regarding food was aberrant.
“I had what I call a food addiction,” says Ann, who took a quiz on the Overeaters Anonymous website and found she checked many of the boxes. She began participating in phone meetings in May and has a sponsor she calls twice a week or whenever she’s feeling particularly anxious.
Much like the phone meetings, Ann envisions the local group spending sessions listening to speakers in recovery, discussing the 12 steps and sharing “experience, strength and hope.”
Overeaters Anonymous isn’t focused directly on weight loss, gain or maintenance, nor does it espouse a particular diet or exercise regimen. Rather, members may be advised with identifying “trigger” foods and irregular eating patterns, possibly seeking the assistance of a physician, dietician or mental health professional.
“It’s getting together with other people who have a common peril — (OA) calls it fellowship,” Ann says. “It’s meant to be hopeful and helpful.”
OA members at any point in the 12-step process are welcome, with some, like Ann, finding they finish in weeks and others taking years to work through the steps.
The first step — “We admitted we were powerless over food, that our lives had become unmanageable” — was simple for Ann, though she found it hard to tackle steps eight and nine: creating a list of people you have harmed and making amends.
Ann considers OA a lifestyle — “It’s not like ‘one, two, three ... 12,’ I’m done. It’s a journey” — and regularly takes inventory of her actions, meditates and reaches out to others, as instructed by the final three steps. Since starting, she says, she no longer relies on sweets for solace.
“I’m able to stop and think in stressful situations rather than eat candy,” Ann says.
Like many addictions or disorders, setbacks are a reality.
According to a 2017 OA membership survey, 80% of members reported they had relapsed at some point. Successes, however, were many, with 73% noting that had lost weight — an average of 45 pounds — since joining, and 54% currently maintaining a healthy weight.
Of the 67% who sought medical, psychological or spiritual treatment after starting OA, 88% agreed the group was a helpful complement.
Additionally, 76% saw significant improvement in their mental and emotional health, and 72% reported significantly improved daily function. Significant improvements in overall physical health and relationships were confirmed at 58 percent and 64 percent, respectively.
“I plan to always be in recovery,” Ann says. “If I stopped I’m guessing I would fall back in those old habits.”
For more information on Overeaters Anonymous, visit https://oa.org/. For questions about the local group, email lacrosseOA@gmail.com.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.