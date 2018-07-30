A house in the 2000 block of Cass Street is in the market for a new home in the next two months, providing the owners can overcome city officials’ concerns about maintaining the housing stock in a central La Crosse neighborhood.
The La Crosse Plan Commission voted 8-1 to recommend referring property owner John Kelly’s request for a conditional use permit to remove 2036 Cass St. for 60 days while Kelly searches for someone to take the house off his hands. During its regular meeting, the commission also approved conditional use permits to replace a single-family home on Sunset Lane with a duplex and demolish the former Pizza Hut on Ward Avenue to make way for a dental practice.
Kelly and his family have lived at 304 21st St. for three years, purchasing that home despite the Cass Street house’s location eight feet from their back door — a location that leaves them without a backyard.
“It was a perfect house in all respects except for that,” Kelly told the commission Monday. “The location, the house itself is great. We hesitated for that one reason, but in the end we decided we would just make due.”
The family’s plans changed when the Cass Street house went up for sale a year later. They purchased the home, which is assessed at $100,200, and began plans to relocate the house to expand their backyard and improve their home’s resale value.
“It would be best if the house itself — which is in perfectly good condition — could be used on a different lot within the city,” Kelly said.
However, the good condition of the home caused several city officials to balk at granting the permit.
City planner Jason Gilman vigorously opposed the move, arguing that it was against the city’s comprehensive plan and the city should preserve its traditional neighborhoods, such as the Weigent-Hogan Neighborhood where both homes are located.
“I think we’re tearing down too many houses in the city and this is one of the most coveted neighborhoods in the city,” Gilman said. “This is not suburbia. We have homebuyers buying homes in close quarters all the time and making the best of it.”
Mayor Tim Kabat agreed with Gilman and voted against the referral, saying after the meeting that it was important that the city preserve its housing stock and the lot fit in with the surrounding area.
Commissioners Cassie Woodward and Paul Schoenfeld shared those concerns.
“I would be more apt to approve moving it, but I can’t see any reason to tear down a perfectly good house in the city right now,” Woodward said.
Schoenfeld added that while the loss of a home would be partly mitigated by moving the house to another location, it was still a concern.
“In the end we would end up where we now have two houses and could have a third, if another was built on the lot it could be moved to, we would still only have two,” Schoenfeld said.
Council member Jessica Olson, who is not a member of the commission, argued that the group should consider the future use and value of the property.
“That could end up enhancing the value of the corner property far beyond what it would ever reach by maintaining a house right on top of it,” Olson said.
Kelly has offered to provide the city with a payment in lieu of taxes on the lot should the city give him the permit. Should it move forward, he plans to landscape the yard.
“It is important to make sure, if this is approved, that the replacement vegetation and green space looks good and fits well with the character,” Kelly said.
He is actively searching out nonprofits to sell the home to.
“We think this has a pretty good chance of working out, since the only cost would be the moving itself, because we would sell the house for only a dollar,” Kelly said.
The request will go to the Judiciary and Administrative Committee Tuesday and the La Crosse Common Council next week.
Sunset Lane
The commission unanimously approved Niki Paisley’s request to tear down a dilapidated home at 2013 Sunset Lane to make way for a duplex.
“I think it’s a perfect spot for what they’re looking to do,” council member Scott Neumeister said.
Paisley told the commission she plans to begin construction in six months to a year on the property, which is surrounded on both sides by other duplexes. The development will go through the city’s multi-family design review process.
Former Pizza Hut
The commission voted 8-1 to approve a request by Tony and Heather Reyerson of Smile Care Dental for a conditional-use permit to tear down the former Pizza Hut at 2028 Ward Ave. to make way for a future dental practice.
According to their application, the building has suffered extensive water damage after it had frozen water pipes last winter and both the furnace and central air conditioning units need replacing. They hope to begin construction within five years.
The permit was approved on the condition that the Reyersons provide a PILOT to the city.
Nope, you purchased the home as knowing the lot lines and the lack of back yard. You had no idea IF the other house was going up for sale in the near future and were willing to live in it as it was because you purchased it as it sat with the land it had. You wanted to live in the city not the suburbs. You chose to buy that home not one with a bit more land. I'd like to move my neighbors home than too as I would like more lot. I don't think moving a home to a lot that could be used for another home just to give you some land is a no go! sorry buddy, Put the home up for sale and move to a property that has some land if you don't like your situation. There are plenty of people looking to purchase property. It's a sellers market. It will be sold in no time with the way the market is. You;ll have no problem someone who loves the house as is with not too much yard to maintain!
I totally agree that the house should stay where it is. First off, you have a lovely side yard - more than many other homes in your neighborhood have. Why isn't that adequate? I have visited the previous owners many times through the years and I think the layout is very charming and surely provides a nice yard - If you want a ball diamond - well, we all know there are plenty of those around the city - and parks... Perhaps someone should give you a tour of the accessible nearby parks - I think moving that house is total nonsense. Or is it that you weren't getting along with the neighborhood?
Agree. Your personal desire is not reason for a variance. If you had not maintained the house and let go to the point of condemnation, then there might be case. But it's a cute house with no land. Hundreds like them in La Crosse. You aren't a sympathy case.
