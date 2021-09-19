'Pack Shack' boat stands out

When we recently called out for “super fans,” Dennis Myers shared his “Pack Shack” boat house on the Black River next to the north side beach.

It has murals of two Packer players on the side and is full of Packers’ decor inside and out.

Myers said the boat house attracts attention for photos and thumbs up from Packers’ fans. He has a TV set up to watch the games these days. He used to go to one game a year, but in recent years that has stopped and it’s the boat house for the games.