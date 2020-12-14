 Skip to main content
Packages targeted by thieves in La Crosse
COVID-19 has made online shopping more popular than ever, but not every package reaches its intended recipient.

City of La Crosse police officer Dustin Darling said thieves too often get to the package first.

“Almost every day when I check our daily email, there’s something about a package being stolen,” he said.

Darling said packages are a tempting target for thieves because they’re often dropped on a front porch and taking the item doesn’t require forced entry. He offered several tips to make sure a package isn’t stolen:

  • Find out what time the package will be delivered.
  • If it’s not possible to be at home during delivery, arrange to have it shipped to a friend or place of employment if the employer agrees.
  • Ask that the package be dropped out of sight or in the backyard.

“We’re pushing this because people are losing all kinds of Christmas stuff,” Darling said.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jeffrey Spencer said package theft is less of a problem in rural areas.

“In the bigger cities, there’s the ease of it,” Spencer said. “People take notice if it happens out in the county and they see someone walking on the side of the road ... they wouldn’t get very far on foot.”

Both Darling and Spencer said there hasn’t been a noticeable increase in computer and phone scams over the holidays. Darling said there was an “uptick” two months ago that has since subsided.

“It comes in waves,” Darling said.

He recommended that people take common-sense precautions when doing business on the computer or over the phone.

“When you’re online, it’s important to trust the site you’re on,” Darling said.

Spencer said his department’s biggest holiday-related law enforcement concern is drunk driving.

“We see more people gather for the holidays and maybe drink a little more than they think they did,” he said.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

