Packages targeted by thieves in La Crosse

COVID-19 has made online shopping more popular than ever, but not every package reaches its intended recipient.

City of La Crosse police officer Dustin Darling said thieves too often get to the package first.

“Almost every day when I check our daily email, there’s something about a package being stolen,” he said.

Darling said packages are a tempting target for thieves because they’re often dropped on a front porch and taking the item doesn’t require forced entry. He offered several tips to make sure a package isn’t stolen:

Find out what time the package will be delivered.

If it’s not possible to be at home during delivery, arrange to have it shipped to a friend or place of employment if the employer agrees.

Ask that the package be dropped out of sight or in the backyard.

“We’re pushing this because people are losing all kinds of Christmas stuff,” Darling said.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jeffrey Spencer said package theft is less of a problem in rural areas.

