Packer alums coming to La Crosse for tailgate event

Members of the Green Bay Packers Super Bowl XLV champion team will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their victory May 15 with a visit to La Crosse to support the Habitat for Humanity of the La Crosse Area.
Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy will be joined by players Tramon Williams, Nick Collins, John Kuhn, Brandon Jackson, James Jones and James Starks at the La Crosse Center.
“The Packers are excited to embark on the 15th annual Tailgate Tour and celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Super Bowl XLV by visiting with fans in the La Crosse, Madison and Milwaukee areas,” Murphy said. “We’re proud to be supporting a variety of excellent nonprofit organizations during the tour and joining our fans in making a positive impact in their communities.”
Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the festivities running 6-8:30 p.m. All-inclusive tickets are $75, which includes food, two drink tickets, giveaways, question-and-answer sessions and autographs from the players, as well as a collector’s poster.
General admission tickets will be available for $15, which includes access to the Q-and-A sessions. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
The event will feature live music from the McNasty Brass Band.
Tickets can be purchased starting 8 a.m. Friday at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 3181 Berlin Drive, La Crosse, as well as at all Festival Foods locations in La Crosse, Onalaska and Holmen. They are also available online at https://bit.ly/38XWe2a. All of the proceeds from the event will benefit Habitat for Humanity.
The tour includes events May 16 in Madison and May 17 in Milwaukee to benefit the Special Olympics Wisconsin and Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.