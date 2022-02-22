Packers' Hall of Famer Frank Winters visiting La Crosse for annual Scouting dinner

Frank Winters, Green Bay Packer Hall of Fame class of 2018 member, will visit La Crosse Wednesday for the 2022 Golden Eagle Fundraising Dinner to support local Scouting programs.

Frank is known as the center from Brett Farve’s glory years – playing as the starting center from 1993-2000.

During his 11 years as a Packer, Winters was a competitive and virtually indestructible center missing only eight games due to injury while in Green Bay. On July 18, 2008, Winters was inducted in to the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. In recent years, Winters has kept busy during his retirement with coaching youth football and owning multiple restaurants.

The 19th annual Golden Eagle Dinner raises needed funds for Scouting in the Gateway Area Council. Dollars raised go to support Scouting in eight counties in southwest Wisconsin as well as Houston County Minnesota.

The dinner will take place on Wednesday at 6:30 pm at The Cargill Room, 332 Front St.

Over 1,000 youth members are involved in Cub Scout Packs and Scouts BSA Troops in the Gateway Area Council in over 45 different communities. All funds raised at the Golden Eagle Dinner stay local to support Scouting programs with specific initiatives being financial assistance to Scouts in need; upkeep of Camp Decorah; and direct service to Scouting Packs and Troops.

For more information contact Joe Carlson at 608-615-0298 or joe.carlson@scouting.org or visit www.gatewayscouting.org/goldeneagledinner

The Gateway Area Council provides programming to 1,000+ youth Scout members throughout a nine-county region of Western Wisconsin and Southeast Minnesota with the help of nearly 450 adult volunteers.

Gateway Area Council Scouting programs take place in Buffalo, Crawford, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau, Vernon counties of Wisconsin and Houston County, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.gatewayscouting.org

