Padding for Hope: Bad Axe Confluence

Sheep, war and the Bad Axe confluence, 7/20/22

I pushed away from the sandbar after my apple, nuts and drink with eagerness to move beyond this next bend. But the Bad Axe confluence was right here at the sandbar where I rested. It was the quiet trickle and peace I found. A confluence, to me, is always fast, full of sound and consequence where it goes, but this one was soothing and unpretentious.

It was at this point where the Bad Axe Massacre was fought 190 years ago on the days of August 1 and 2. The United States Army massacred the Fox and Sauk tribes, 500 numbered and at the closure of the Black Hawk War. The indigenous troops were led by Black Hawk’s British Band, which included the Sauk and Fox tribes. This was a land war with the United States and its native allies after being accused of stealing indigenous lands. The army troops were nearly three times as many, but casualties included 150 of the 500 native fighters but only a loss of five soldiers from the army troops. The win against the native people has been called ferocious and devastating over the decades, so much to contradict the calm and peace-filled rest on the sandbar. Paddling along the river below the mouth of the Bad Axe, I was particularly caught by its haunted beauty.

The Battle of Bad Axe location is found right here at this place (43.459167, -91.218056) and other commemorative physical attributes surrounding the river are named: Blackhawk County Park, Town of Victory, Battle Bluff, Battle Hollow, Battle Island and Blackhawk Campground to name a few. As I rested on the sand having quiet lunch, I knew the irony. It is the confluence, the joining of two rivers, waters from many places including my land once owned where sheep grazed quietly. This place, a combining and unification of water and land, two states, Minnesota on the west, Wisconsin to the east. I felt the battle there …