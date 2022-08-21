Paddling for Hope: A Bowl of River

A Bowl of River, 8/2/22

Near the final days of my trip, I was paddling an enormous pool of river. Remarking to myself how vast it had become, the surface was fluctuating and pressing as if someone was holding a large and deep bowl filled with river in the palm of the hand, rocking it slightly. The water was making edge-to-edge movement behaving in a full and powerful way. It did not rise up over the bowl but went like a giant’s packed footsteps, heavy up then heavy down. I was paddling along this day watching sun move over the top of the thick water making shimmery special effects like a dressing glass and almost groaning from its own load. Of the miles I already skimmed over the Mississippi River, this pool’s flair was distinctive in its own. I imagined it an especially deep expanse of ground underneath to hold in this intensity of water and allow me to ride on top. The cresting ridges on each side were especially far apart and high reaching. I knew it was a dramatic place I was in, with this swaying motion beneath and rising earth to the sides.