Paddling for Hope: A Bowl of River

The Paddling for Hope Campaign aims to raise funds and awareness for Hope Restores, an African American resource center in La Crosse. To read Bobbi Rathert’s full blog entry and learn more about the campaign, visit https://www.paddlingforhope.com/blog.
A Bowl of River, 8/2/22
Near the final days of my trip, I was paddling an enormous pool of river. Remarking to myself how vast it had become, the surface was fluctuating and pressing as if someone was holding a large and deep bowl filled with river in the palm of the hand, rocking it slightly. The water was making edge-to-edge movement behaving in a full and powerful way. It did not rise up over the bowl but went like a giant’s packed footsteps, heavy up then heavy down. I was paddling along this day watching sun move over the top of the thick water making shimmery special effects like a dressing glass and almost groaning from its own load. Of the miles I already skimmed over the Mississippi River, this pool’s flair was distinctive in its own. I imagined it an especially deep expanse of ground underneath to hold in this intensity of water and allow me to ride on top. The cresting ridges on each side were especially far apart and high reaching. I knew it was a dramatic place I was in, with this swaying motion beneath and rising earth to the sides.
After some hours going downstream here, my down-paddle hit something. It had happened before, so I thought nothing of it. Then the other down-side hit the same. It wasn’t solid like rock but an obvious something. I thought maybe fish, large Asian Carp, I wondered. Because I saw nothing, I kept my rhythm. Then both paddle sides hit again back and forth, twice each. I stopped the motion and held the paddle going blade-down, perpendicular to the water, then plunging as deep as it would go. This a usual thing I do to test depth of my situation and what might be below me – rocks, thick plant life, or a human-left thing…