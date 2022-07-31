Paddling for Hope: Belonging

Belonging, 7/17/22

“I woke early Sunday last week. My tent side that faced the stump field lake was bright from morning sun on the rise. Hyphen shapes silhouetted over the entire surface as if a person sprinkled them and worked painstakingly to be certain they were widespread. The shapes were small the size of quarter inch nyjer seed. I squinted at the other three sides and the top of my tent, nothing the same on these. When I unzipped my tent flaps, the air was filled with the shapes but flying in front of my camp and over the early morning stillwater. It was so hot already but even now the shapes looked like snow. Walking forward into it, I realized it wasn’t just to the front but all across my portion of this sandy island. When I turned back to see them landed on the nylon of my tent, the ones that had settled there were no longer alive. They looked like lint from a new cotton blanket sloughing over a couch. Some people call these white flies, others say woolly aphids. But whatever, every one of the thousands of them did the identical thing. Hatched, flew, then started dying all since last night’s sunset. Some likely laid eggs, maybe. But whatever details, the flies did it together. One was not discernible from another. It was programmed into them a long time ago and seemed they’ve done it since. Creatures do this thing intrinsically. Innate is another way to put it, built right in from the start.