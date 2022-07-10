Paddling for Hope: Bobbi Rathert shares updates on her journey

The Paddling for Hope Campaign aims to raise funds and awareness for Hope Restores, an African American resource center in La Crosse. Resident Bobbi Rathert is on a journey to paddle the 2,400-mile length of the Mississippi.

As she traverses the river, Bobbi has been maintaining a blog with reflections on her experiences. Below is an excerpt from a recent entry, and look for a new entry published each week during her trip. Visit https://www.paddlingforhope.com/ to read more and learn about the campaign.

River: Four Ways, June 19

Way One: It was May when I put in at Winnie Dam, east of Lake Winnibigoshish, and had my first moments with this Mississippi River water that comes from the far north. It was smooth, clear, and shiny. Agreeable, I thought. I wanted this kind of water and I got it despite the nearby downriver dams being wide open. It was difficult to consider the water I was first riding on to be the same water being spewed out of the dams below. Its mood had changed like a scary person who goes from calm and gentle to loud-mouthed and fitful at a spontaneous moment with no warning. Nobody wants to be around it. This brash contrast set up the tentative relationship I had with the water these few weeks I’ve been on it.

On the first day, as I floated along, sighing relief that I am here after all the planning and, look, the water is good-natured. It is behaving one way and that’s the way I like it. We enjoyed that first day, and again the second after I got an early start following those first sleep-out nights by myself and away from home. It was good sleep even though not enough. Everything is going well, that’s what I thought many times those initial days. Even the second day’s water was perfect, maybe more perfect than the first. I feel foolish now, like when a friend is made and trusted too soon, and they turn ugly before the beginning is even over. But in this situation, there was no going home and shutting the door when you think they were coming up the walk. I was on a long thread of water that did not permit a change of mind. So here I was, trusting and not trusting at the same time. It left me with slight nervousness.

