Paddling for Hope: Bobbi Rathert shares updates on her journey

The Paddling for Hope Campaign aims to raise funds and awareness for Hope Restores, an African American resource center in La Crosse.

Bobbi Rathert is on a journey to paddle the 2,400-mile length of the Mississippi. As she traverses the river, Bobbi has been maintaining a blog with reflections on her experiences.

To read Bobbi Rathert’s full blog entry and learn more about the campaign, visit https://www.paddlingforhope.com/blog.

Turkey River, 7/9/22

It was eight when I pulled the kayak off my small island beach all loaded after a protein bar, applesauce, and water for breakfast. The river surface was glassy and slick looking fun to slide across in sock feet. Only one old fisherman was in a quiet cove, his boat a cared-for sixties model Lund, maybe his first and last boat ever. He nodded, I waved.

I made my way across the Turkey River confluence knowing it rises from a spring two miles from my birthplace. I remember my dad standing on the low-head dam there at the spring-fed lake we called Vernon Springs. He was likely hoping for walleye or bass, yet the Turkey River is also well-known for rainbow and brown trout. I’ve thought often how he would love this river trip whether joining me or observing from home. My vision of him fishing and always outdoors is the same all the time, maybe because I was a child when he died. This little river runs 153 miles from where he stood before it pours into the Mississippi a quarter mile from my small island camp. Maybe why it rang home to me.

After the Turkey and Mississippi Rivers joined, I paddled through Cassville, a linear town running parallel to the river, protected by levees, and without a bridge to cross. Even though the Cassville Ferry was built, it’s clear the people did not spread to the other side. One side is all town and the other all wild ...