Paddling for Hope: La Crosse woman kayaking 2,400 miles to raise funds, awareness for Hope Restores

Bobbi Rathert has been canoeing and kayaking for over half her life, and her decision to make a 2,400 mile trek down the Mississippi was initially a personal goal. But for the local activist, tying in a philanthropic and awareness aspect to the journey added a level of accountability and purpose, and she chose to highlight an organization dear to her heart: Hope Restores.

In the next few days, Rathert, 68, will depart on a solo quest traversing the full length of the Mississippi River, from Minnesota through the Gulf of Mexico, with a Paddling for Hope launch party running noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Pettibone Resort.

Rathert may be the oldest female to kayak the route solo, and she has been preparing for a year, working on building her endurance, securing the necessary gear and arranging for point persons along the way to provide laundry services, food replenishing, or an occasional place to sleep should weather or other reasons interfere with another night in a tent.

Since childhood, Rathert has had an adventurous spirit. In her Paddling for Hope bio, Rathert recalls making her first solo kayak trip at age five and raising money to purchase a pup tent. Sometimes, she built herself a fort out of cardboard for sleeping on the shore.

As an adult, after extensive travel Rathert took a job in Chicago, where she made a habit of getting to know the people around her and hearing their stories, including those of her therapy clients.

"It was my wandering and wondering through those stories and their minds, opened to me, that helped me help them," Rathert wrote. "I wonder about them still today, rolling over the hundreds of narratives I heard those thousands of hours spent listening. I loved all of this.

"Countless stories flutter through my mind these days of my retirement," Rathert continued. "If now asked, 'Why are you paddling a 2400 mile Mississippi River?' I can only answer, 'to wander through worlds I’ve never touched before, to see people from other places, to eat food I’ve never tasted, and to wonder about all these many things I will see.'"

Though retired, Rathert has stayed busy not only with paddling but helping community members, especially members of the Black and African American community, some who on a daily basis face prejudice, hate and discrimination. Among the organizations she assists with is Hope Restores, a non profit aimed at "uplifting, empowering and restoring the African American community through education, preservation and advocacy."

"I felt like it was only a halfway idea," Rathert says of her original plans for a kayak quest. "I felt like I wanted to make it matter more. To get the idea it's not just about Black and white, it's about unity. About heart changes. To not see us as separate people in the same place, but the same people in the place we all love. And that takes looking at racism, and homelessness and poverty."

Among Hope Restore's future plans to support the Black community are opening houses for individuals suffering from addiction, creating a community center for teens, hosting cultural training, ensuring a liaison is in every school and implementing policies that hold those who commit acts of racism and discrimination accountable.

Rathert aims to raise $400,000, which will help the organization acquire a new facility -- they currently operate out of a house on the northside -- to better serve La Crosse and ensure access to the over 15 programs offered.

"With everything the Hope Restores staff pours into the La Crosse community as a whole -- time, funds, support, love -- they deserve a place to do this better that also serves their team well," says Hannah Amann, a member of the Paddling for Hope organization team. Additional team members include Josh Hertel, committee member with the Waking Up White Collaborative; Shy Jackson of Hope Restores, who managed the fundraising aspect; and Crisley Thome, who designed the Paddling for Hope website.

To help meet the lofty financial goal, community members can donate in quarter, half and one mile increments, from $25 to $100.

The trek will be physically taxing, and mentally as well. Rathert will pass sundown towns (communities that for decades practiced racial segregation to keep the population white) along her route, and the history is unsettling. And there continue to be places that are deliberately whitewashed.

There is division in La Crosse, and Rathert says many either don't recognize or acknowledge that. She has worked with families on behalf of Hope Restores to improve the decrepit living situations in rundown or ill managed apartments. She has seen Black individuals not receive the same treatment as their white counterparts in the same situation. Those who give to the homeless, either in money or their time, don't always do the same for Black community members in need of safe housing and neighborhoods, she says.

"The more I get involved in Hope Restores, the more my heart aches for them and for the community. It's a horrendous situation. We don't see it, we don't have to hear about it. We can hurt about it for a minute and then go on," Rathert says.

Her goal for Paddling for Hope is to reach those individuals who may not otherwise pay attention to the inequities.

"There are a lot of people who are blessed with money, jobs and homes, but they need help understanding the importance of sharing their privilege and embracing differences," Rathert says. "Otherwise we are just going to split into two groups. The barrier is they are not sharing."

The La Crosse County Health Department declared racism public health crisis, Rathert notes, and the impact needs to be taken seriously by the whole community, not just advocates or those who address it through their jobs.

Paddling for Hope, Rathert says, is at its core an effort to "bring awareness to the necessity for change of heart in La Crosse for unity and deepened understanding about race in our diversifying city."

Rathert says she would love to see the expedition carried out annually, by other individuals or groups, and has faith it will foster learning and stimulate change.

Says Rathert, "I believe we can make a huge difference here."

For more information on Paddling for Hope, or to donate, visit https://www.paddlingforhope.com/.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

