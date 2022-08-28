Paddling for Hope: Wind

Wind, 8/9/22

The wind is a felt spirit, mysterious and revered. Unseen but known, completely indestructible. Humans know better than to try to hook it like a fish or bottle it as if water. Dams hold back water but no structure holds back wind. It blows through walls and under a roof, making windows rattle and trees whistle. Of humans and wind, the stronger is wind. This is why it is feared by us and seen as ominous. We’re told how fast wind will be and where it might come from, but it shifts by dawn. It is out of our hands the humans. I have seen windmills draw up water from the earth but when the wind comes too fast, the stop-lever is pulled to save the blades from tearing in too-strong wind. Civilization built shelter for numerous reasons but the highest one, to save people from wind. Yet I still love the wind. When humans or baby will not come to life, we blow wind into lungs to wake them. Wind is life. It brings alive our spirit to join with Spirit. Wind is a spirit so powerful and unshakable, of its own accord, moving or not moving things on impulse ...