Prairie du Chien area artist and business owner Lynda Coon will offer mobile painting classes in La Crosse through her home-based business, "Yes, I Can Paint."
Coon will be offering painting classes at the People's Food Co-op Community Room at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. May 4, and 1 and 5 p.m. June 8.
Themes include "Starry Night for Pets," "Birch Trees," "Unicorn" and "Pink Skies at Night."
For more information, visit the "Yes, I Can Paint" Facebook page or text or call 608-412-3020.
