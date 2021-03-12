 Skip to main content
Painting classes take over during pandemic
Painting classes take over during pandemic

From the COVID-19: A year later, readers look back at impact of pandemic on their lives series
As a retired instructor from UW-La Crosse for four years now, I obtained my license to substitute teach in Wisconsin, mainly at Holmen School District where I have lived for several years.

When Covid-19 hit last spring, the schools closed, putting an end to my part-time job. I enjoyed this job, but as time went on and schools remained closed, it did not appear I would be coming back nor would it be safe to go back as a person in her 60’s.

As a life long crafter and a person who loves art, a couple of years ago I began taking local monthly painting classes. Then when the pandemic hit, that stopped, too. Now I had some time on my hands!

I began exploring painting classes that were offered online, both free and fee-based. So, I began taking them every week, and now my last count puts me over 40 paintings since last fall. I have found it to be rewarding, stress relieving, and enjoyable. My instructors have often said, “to get better, you have to practice!” So I began taking classes 4-5 times a week. This indeed has been a silver lining, due to the pandemic. I hope you enjoy.

**Side note, my high school art teacher strongly encouraged me to go to Chicago Art School; when I brought that idea home to my parents who owned a farm, they laughed! Instead, I ended up getting 2 technical college degrees, a Bachelor’s degree, and a Master’s degree and worked in business for 24 years, then the last 16 years in education and state government. Who knew!?

Barbara Larsen

Holmen

