Painting classes take over during pandemic

As a retired instructor from UW-La Crosse for four years now, I obtained my license to substitute teach in Wisconsin, mainly at Holmen School District where I have lived for several years.
When Covid-19 hit last spring, the schools closed, putting an end to my part-time job. I enjoyed this job, but as time went on and schools remained closed, it did not appear I would be coming back nor would it be safe to go back as a person in her 60’s.
As a life long crafter and a person who loves art, a couple of years ago I began taking local monthly painting classes. Then when the pandemic hit, that stopped, too. Now I had some time on my hands!
I began exploring painting classes that were offered online, both free and fee-based. So, I began taking them every week, and now my last count puts me over 40 paintings since last fall. I have found it to be rewarding, stress relieving, and enjoyable. My instructors have often said, “to get better, you have to practice!” So I began taking classes 4-5 times a week. This indeed has been a silver lining, due to the pandemic. I hope you enjoy.
**Side note, my high school art teacher strongly encouraged me to go to Chicago Art School; when I brought that idea home to my parents who owned a farm, they laughed! Instead, I ended up getting 2 technical college degrees, a Bachelor’s degree, and a Master’s degree and worked in business for 24 years, then the last 16 years in education and state government. Who knew!?
Barbara Larsen
Holmen
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
In this Series
COVID-19: A year later, readers look back at impact of pandemic on their lives
-
COVID-19 one year later: Readers look back at the impact the pandemic has had on their lives
-
Updated
After family vacation, everything changed
-
A wedding, after all ,
- 10 updates